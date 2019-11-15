SEWARD — Concordia University will mark 125 years as an institution for higher learning in Nebraska on Monday.
What better way to celebrate the milestone than with a new facility for science, math and business education complete with state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratories, and spaces for collaboration a year earlier than planned?
Concordia had been on track to raise $26 million to replace Science Hall, a cramped 1960s-era building designed to churn out science instructors, not scientists, with a modern learning and research facility that was supposed to break ground this year.
However, a $10 million gift from the Rupert Dunklau Foundation in early 2018 — the largest single gift in Concordia’s history from the former Valmont Industries CEO and his first wife, Ruth — helped push the university over the top a year early, said President Rev. Brian Friedrich.
“There were incredible benefits — obviously the most important one was the opportunity for students and faculty to be in this space,” Friedrich said. “But it also really helped contain costs.”
Without the Dunklau gift, Concordia would have felt the pinch of an estimated 10% increase in construction costs between 2018 and 2019.
Securing a guaranteed maximum price a year earlier allowed Concordia to deliver what Friedrich called a “milestone” in the university’s history, as well as meet student demand for science courses that was seemingly rising faster than construction costs.
While business remains the most popular major on campus, biology is the fastest-growing, Friedrich said, doubling over the last decade, with most graduates going into health professions.
“The market for students in these areas is there, and we had the opportunity to act,” he said.
The result will be 85,000 square feet of new construction or totally renovated space for learning, advising and research — and the first academic building opened on the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod-affiliated campus since 2001.
The majority of the project is 58,000 square feet of new construction, spread across three stories on the north side of Concordia’s campus dedicated entirely to the sciences.
The ground floor of the Dunklau Center is now home to the “dirty sciences,” a lab for Concordia’s new ag sciences major, a herbarium for the plant and animal samples held by the university, as well as an expanded gross anatomy lab with room for up to four cadavers and a surgical camera that can project very small things onto large screens.
You have free articles remaining.
On the main floor are physics laboratories, small spaces enclosed in glass for students to meet in groups, as well as what Concordia is calling its “One Touch Studio,” a small office where students can practice and record presentations with ease.
The main floor also has unfinished space — one lab-sized room is now home to the on-site offices for JE Dunn Construction, the building’s contractor — that Friedrich said he hopes will one day become the home to an ag technology program.
Faculty offices are spread throughout first- and second-floor hallways on the west side of the building, each small enough for faculty to meet individually with students while encouraging meetings to take place elsewhere, said Robert Hermann, a professor of physics and the chair of the department of natural sciences.
Chemistry has found a new home on the top floor of the Dunklau Center. Faculty worked with architects to design the lab spaces for general and organic chemistry, as well as labs for anatomy and physiology, chemical storage closets and instrumentation rooms.
“The architects really bent over backward to involve us,” Hermann said. “We had one-on-one face time with the architects to talk about exactly how the lab should look, from the furniture to the cabinetry.”
The design of the building also puts science on display. Students, faculty and visitors can peer into classrooms — through windows or aquariums — to see what’s going on, Hermann added: “We want people to see science being done.”
The greenhouse moved from the lower level of the old building to a second story terrace in the Dunklau Center visible from Bulldog Stadium. Solar panels will be installed on another terrace and connected to a screen where students can monitor the energy generated.
A spacious meeting room on the second floor, situated in a giant cube overlooking the campus quad, features a light fixture resembling an atom and a stained-glass window commemorating the 2017 total solar eclipse.
The second phase to the Dunklau Center — a total gutting and rebuilding of the former Science Hall — is scheduled to wrap up next month, giving business and computer science faculty time to move in ahead of the spring semester.
At a dedication service Friday afternoon in the campus chapel, Terry McClain, director of the Dunklau Foundation, said the building’s namesake “would be proud to see this state-of-the-art building come to fruition” to further the Christian-based education he championed.
Friedrich asked students to pause and consider the milestone moment of which they are a part.
“I want you to stop and say, ‘Wow, this is Concordia.’”