 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Concordia University announces Bull as 11th president
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Concordia University announces Bull as 11th president

{{featured_button_text}}

Concordia University named Bernard Bull as its 11th president on Tuesday.

Bull, a former administrator at Concordia University Wisconsin, will begin at the Lutheran-affiliated university in Seward in August.

In a statement, Bull said he was "humbled to heed God's call to serve as president of Concordia."

Bernard Bull

Bernard Bull

"I've long admired Concordia's legacy of cultivating a rich, academically challenging, vibrant and Christ-centered higher education community," he said, "and its inspiring track record of equipping men and women for lives of learning, service and leadership in the church and world."

Bull is currently the president of Goddard College in Plainview, Vermont, a low-residency college where students meet on campus for eight days each semester before completing their self-directed work independently.

Instead of issuing grades, Goddard College faculty use a narrative feedback system, which Bull described as "a wonderful practice that helps to promote a culture of learning over a culture of earning."

Concordia University celebrates 125 years with state-of-the-art science building

After starting at Goddard in 2018, Bull helped oversee an effort to renew the college's accreditation after it was placed on probation for two years.

He has written about and is a frequent speaker on issues surrounding educational innovation, learner agency and the intersection of education and digital culture.

Before Goddard, Bull served as chief innovation officer, vice provost for curriculum and innovation and a professor at Concordia University Wisconsin between 2006 and 2018, and has also worked in K-12 Lutheran schools in Illinois and Wisconsin.

A graduate of Concordia in Wisconsin, Bull holds degrees in education, theology and history, a master's degree in curriculum and instruction from Concordia University Chicago, a Master of Liberal Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and a Doctor of Education in instructional technology from Northern Illinois University.

Private colleges remain stable for now, but say fall enrollment is uncertain

Stuart Bartruff, the chair of Concordia's Board of Regents, said Bull "expressed a strong desire to return to serving in a Christ-centered Lutheran" university.

"He has a strong commitment to Lutheran theology, and he looks forward to faithfully fulfilling the Concordia University Promises of a Lutheran Education," Bartruff said in a statement.

Bull will succeed the Rev. Brian Friedrich, who was Concordia's president from 2004-2019, and the Rev. Russ Sommerfeld, who began his interim role on Jan. 1.

Shortage of donated bodies forces Nebraska anatomy programs to seek alternatives

TOP PHOTOS FROM NOVEMBER:

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: LPS administrators' back-to-school carpool karaoke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News