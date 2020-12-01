Concordia University announces Bull as 11th president

Concordia University named Bernard Bull as its 11th president on Tuesday.

Bull, a former administrator at Concordia University Wisconsin, will begin at the Lutheran-affiliated university in Seward in August.

In a statement, Bull said he was "humbled to heed God's call to serve as president of Concordia."

"I've long admired Concordia's legacy of cultivating a rich, academically challenging, vibrant and Christ-centered higher education community," he said, "and its inspiring track record of equipping men and women for lives of learning, service and leadership in the church and world."

Bull is currently the president of Goddard College in Plainview, Vermont, a low-residency college where students meet on campus for eight days each semester before completing their self-directed work independently.

Instead of issuing grades, Goddard College faculty use a narrative feedback system, which Bull described as "a wonderful practice that helps to promote a culture of learning over a culture of earning."

After starting at Goddard in 2018, Bull helped oversee an effort to renew the college's accreditation after it was placed on probation for two years.