Concordia University announces Bull as 11th president

Before Goddard, Bull served as chief innovation officer, vice provost for curriculum and innovation and a professor at Concordia University Wisconsin between 2006 and 2018, and has also worked in K-12 Lutheran schools in Illinois and Wisconsin.
A graduate of Concordia in Wisconsin, Bull holds degrees in education, theology and history, a master's degree in curriculum and instruction from Concordia University Chicago, a Master of Liberal Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and a Doctor of Education in instructional technology from Northern Illinois University.
Stuart Bartruff, the chair of Concordia's Board of Regents, said Bull "expressed a strong desire to return to serving in a Christ-centered Lutheran" university.
"He has a strong commitment to Lutheran theology, and he looks forward to faithfully fulfilling the Concordia University Promises of a Lutheran Education," Bartruff said in a statement.
Bull will succeed the Rev. Brian Friedrich, who was Concordia's president from 2004-2019, and the Rev. Russ Sommerfeld, who began his interim role on Jan. 1.
Maison Burnley of the Slim Chickens softball team gets in a session of batting practice in preparation for a spring league season on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in the late afternoon at Holmes Lake Park. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Gustavo Torres, a worker with Pronto Turf, pours gravy on his Thanksgiving meal during a lunch break at Northeast High School, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Torres and six other workers from western states have been working over Thanksgiving to prepare the artificial turf at the high school practice field, and an anonymous donor catered the dinner as a surprise gift. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Alex Andrade (left) of Billy's Restaurant works swiftly to add items to their to-go Thanksgiving meals on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Andrade said they will be preparing over 200 to-go meals over the next two days for families to enjoy. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska takes on McNeese State without fans on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Cathy Goldman (left), a paraeducator at Elliott Elementary, looks on as her mother Margaret Elley prepares dinner, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Goldman previously contracted COVID-19 and now keeps a distance whenever she is in a room with her elderly parents. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska State Capitol is seen lit in blue for "Public Health Thank You Day" on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Jerry McDonald uses a leaf blower to clear derbies from his rental property on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Lauren Brown walks her dogs - two golden retrievers and a Collie, along the shore of Holmes Lake on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. The sun will stay with Lincoln for most of the week, with temperature forecasted to reach 70 degrees on Thursday, according to National Weather Service. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Chairs for the public at the City Council meeting are seen wrapped up in plastic bags to encourage social distancing on Nov. 23 at the County-City Building.
Hay bales are seen in this photo taken on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, near Benedict, Neb. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Tyrus Whittle (left) prepares to touch tackle Harlem McGinnis during a late afternoon game of football with their friends on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Peter Pan Park. Tuesday's moderate temperatures made for perfect fall sports weather and it continues for the next few days. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
=DeEtta Mayrose (right) greeted employees arriving for an evening shift of Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, during a Thank-You event for health care workers at Bryan Medical Center - West Campus. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Scott Nash of Lincoln executes a "no-foot, layback air" during an unseasonably warm day on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Peter Pan Park. Today was the day to be out-and about as temperatures are forecasted to be much lower in the week to come. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
A pass to Omaha Westside's Koby Bretz (25) is defended by Elkhorn South's Trevor Winterstein (1) in the first quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, during a Class A state final playoff game at Omaha Westside High School. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Ord's Kelen Meyer (2) gets a celebratory hug from teammate Quinton Ries (6) after winning the Class C-2 state football championship at Heedum Field on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Fremont. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
BDS's Dalton Kleinschmidt makes a catch next to Sandhills/Thedford's Reece Zutavern (24) during Class D-2 state championship game on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
BDS's Easton Weber fights for yardage as he is tackled by Sandhills/Thedford's Reed McFadden (left) in the Class D-2 state championship game on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Sandhills/Thedford fans line the field to watch the Class D-2 state championship game against BDS on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A lone University of Nebraska-Lincoln prepares for a final with a start time of 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Henzlik Hall. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
The WWII section in Veterans Memorial Memorial Garden on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln East High School Principal Sue Cassata (center) talks with students Samantha Knuth (left) and McKenna Grass, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Cassata was named Nebraska principal of the year. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Vehicles cross the railroad tracks on South 84th Street south of Nebraska 2 on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Governor Pete Ricketts appears via television screen to deliver his coronavirus briefing on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. The governor and his wife are currently in quarantine after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Cyclists make use of the bike trails that which run through Van Dorn Park on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Jadon Kroeten prepares a pizza for takeout at Yia Yia's on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost leads the Huskers out onto a nearly empty stadium before taking on Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Husker fan cutouts fill the North Stadium stands before the team takes on Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Kathryn Goertzen and Kurt Goertzen watch the television screen on the northwest side of Memorial Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska inside linebacker Luke Reimer celebrates beating Penn State at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Wahoo's Elle Glock (left) holds aloft the championship trophy with teammate Taylor Luben after they defeated St. Paul in five sets during the final of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament on Saturday, Nov. 7 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Hold Fast Kat (left), ridden by Tara Hynes, battles for position against Final Affair, ridden by Jake Olesiak, on final day of live horse racing at the Lincoln Race Course on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
With flags supporting President Donald Trump and a loud speaker on his backpack, Wyatt McGinty, 15, circles his bicycle in front of a group of Joe Biden supporters rallying on North Sixth Street, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. About a dozen Biden supporters gathered to support the Democratic presidential candidate, with slightly more supporters of President Donald Trump circled the street with Trump flags by their cars and trucks. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Voters wait in line at Humann Elementary School to check in and fill out their ballots in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Molly Dickinson, who traveled to the polling place at "J" Township Town Hall on her horse Earl, leaves after voting, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry speaks during Lancaster County Republican election watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Embassy Suites. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Mitch Sweeney sprays the seats during cleaning in between state volleyball tournament games on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Shy, a 2-year-old rescue dog, looks on as Deb DeFruiter of Lincoln (center left) and Carol Wheeler of Auburn (center right) gather at an animal welfare protest outside Nebraska State Office Building, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Organizers rallied to support Rick Herchenbach, a state employee who claimed the Nebraska Department of Agriculture has failed to regulate cat and dog breeders and rescue facilities. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Park goers are seen on the new hiker-biker bridge between the Rock Island and Jamaica North trails, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Taveon Thompson tackles Elkhorn South's Dilan Krause in the first half during Class A state football quarterfinals, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Seacrest Field. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
After losing his shoe, Omaha Westside's Koby Bretz dives into the end zone to score a touchdown against Lincoln East during the Class A quaterfinals match on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Omaha Westside.
CWC's Morgan Ramsey wipes her eyes as she waits to receive runner up medals with her team during the Class D-2 state championship match on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star.
Wahoo's Elle Glock (right) leads her teammates as they celebrate their five-set win over St. Paul's during the final of the Class C-1 state volleyball tournament on Saturday, Nov. 7 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause (27) dives for a kill by Norris' Ella Waters in the third set during the final of the Class B state volleyball tournament on Saturday, Nov. 7 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
