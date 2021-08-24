Concordia installs Bull as 11th president

Bernard Bull was installed as the 11th president of Concordia University in Seward on Sunday.

Formerly the president of Goddard College in Plainview, Vermont, Bull has also worked in various administrative roles at Concordia University Wisconsin.

Bull was installed by the Rev. Richard Snow, president of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod Nebraska District, at a ceremony at St. John Lutheran Church.

The successor to the Rev. Brian Friedrich, who served as president of Concordia from 2004-2019, and interim president the Rev. Rich Sommerfeld, Bull was announced as the Lutheran-affiliated university's president in December 2020.

"I look forward to joining in Concordia's beautiful expression of a Christian academic community, seeking to find ways we can interact with, learn from, serve and love the many neighbors in the world around us," he said in a statement.

Bull will meet with Concordia students, faculty, staff and other stakeholders in the coming weeks, and will also attend community and congregational events in the Seward area.

"The goal is to create ample time for informal conversations and finding my way, both figuratively and literally, through the community," he said.