Concerns raised after sex education opt-out forms mailed to LPS parents

Forms to opt students out of sex education curriculum at Lincoln Public Schools drew concerns from parents and district officials alike this week.
The forms were mailed to parents from Concerned Parents and Educators of Lincoln, a nonprofit described on the group's website as "an association of parents and educators who want to protect our children."
The waivers would allow parents to opt their children out of "comprehensive sex education," a curriculum not taught at LPS that has come under fire amid the debate over the Nebraska Department of Education's now-shelved draft health education standards.
A letter accompanying the form explained the opt-out policy and criticized the state's standards, saying they would expose "very young children to way too much."
A return envelope was also included for parents to send the opt-out forms to Concerned Parents and Educators of Lincoln to forward on to the district.
Matt Schulte, a former Lincoln school board member and spokesperson for the group, said the forms were sent to parents in southwest and northwest Lincoln to gauge support.
"Parents have the right to opt out and most parents don't know that it's an option," he said. "This is a message parents should hear."
But some parents, including at least one on social media, raised concerns about how the organization found their addresses and requested their students' identification number.
A LPS spokesperson said the district's student directory — which contains information including students' names and addresses — is public record and can be requested by an individual, a company, agency or other entity.
The district does not release "personally identifiable information" that would pose a risk to student safety or well-being, including in the case of a sex offender requesting information.
In its weekly update to families, LPS clarified that the address on the return envelope is not affiliated with the district and advised parents against sending student ID numbers to any outside group.
Schulte said any returned forms would be sent to LPS on behalf of the group.
Back to school: An LPS quarantine explainer, former board member speaks out and high schoolers target CRT
LPS last adopted health curriculum nearly 10 years ago. Under board policy 6450, parents must be informed in advance when topics in health education classes address sexual behavior. Parents may request an alternate activity for their child as part of this policy.
Parents cannot opt out of core curriculum, like math.
Matt Avey, LPS health education curriculum specialist, said the district's sex education curriculum is not "comprehensive sex education" and does not include the controversial topics that came under fire in the first draft of the state's draft standards.
The state Board of Education voted to halt the development of those standards in a Friday meeting in La Vista.
The form mailed to parents would not opt students out of lessons in adolescent development and puberty, but would exempt students from participating in classes led by "any staff or volunteer from Planned Parenthood."
Teachers are allowed to invite speakers from outside groups, like Planned Parenthood and Pregnancy Center, Avey said, but speakers cannot deviate from district curriculum and must be approved by the district.
