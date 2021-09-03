Concerns raised after sex education opt-out forms mailed to LPS parents

Forms to opt students out of sex education curriculum at Lincoln Public Schools drew concerns from parents and district officials alike this week.

The forms were mailed to parents from Concerned Parents and Educators of Lincoln, a nonprofit described on the group's website as "an association of parents and educators who want to protect our children."

The waivers would allow parents to opt their children out of "comprehensive sex education," a curriculum not taught at LPS that has come under fire amid the debate over the Nebraska Department of Education's now-shelved draft health education standards.

A letter accompanying the form explained the opt-out policy and criticized the state's standards, saying they would expose "very young children to way too much."

A return envelope was also included for parents to send the opt-out forms to Concerned Parents and Educators of Lincoln to forward on to the district.

Matt Schulte, a former Lincoln school board member and spokesperson for the group, said the forms were sent to parents in southwest and northwest Lincoln to gauge support.

"Parents have the right to opt out and most parents don't know that it's an option," he said. "This is a message parents should hear."