Computer update causes problems for remote learners in Lincoln

About a third of Lincoln Public Schools students learning remotely struggled to get into their classrooms through Zoom on Wednesday morning because of a glitch with a districtwide software update.

Chief Technology Officer Kirk Langer said the problems occurred after a routine update over the long weekend of Synergy, the student management system, which is where remote students access the “join” button for their classes.

Wednesday morning, the first morning of classes since Friday, about 4,000 students couldn’t get Synergy to load, he said.

District officials helped teachers work around the problem, loading the Zoom link to Google Classroom or an app used by many teachers, Langer said.

LPS technology officials are working with the company that owns Synergy to fix the problem. They’ve made some adjustments, Langer said, but need to make some other changes and he wasn’t sure when the problem would be corrected.

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.