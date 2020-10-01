Computer issues cause remote-learning problems at LPS for two hours Thursday morning

Roughly a quarter of Lincoln Public Schools’ remote learners or their teachers got kicked off Zoom or couldn’t join their classrooms for two hours Thursday morning because of an issue with the district's routers.

District officials had been working with their vendor to fix problems causing some of the routers to spontaneously reboot, said LPS Chief Technology Officer Kirk Langer. The vendor had come up with a fix, and although district officials questioned one of the reconfigurations, the vendor assured them it would work.

So district officials made the changes and rebooted the system Wednesday night, but by 8 a.m. Thursday it was clear district concerns were well-founded, Langer said.

Calls started coming in, including students and teachers who couldn’t get into Zoom classes or got kicked off and from students who found themselves in a classroom with no teacher.

Michelle Gossard Thompson said she thought neither her son nor daughter got into their first two classes, but later found out her son had gotten in and had led discussions among students about what they should be doing after the teacher got kicked off.