Compromise language on disciplinary procedures puts UNL one step closer to removing censure

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Faculty Senate had hoped to have a proposal clarifying its policies and procedures for disciplinary procedures of employees by the start of the year.
Such a move, the faculty said, would have put UNL on track to get its name taken off the Censure List maintained by the American Association of University Professors, which maintains standards for academic freedom and due process.
NU President Ted Carter, in his introductory appearances last fall, said getting UNL off the list would be one of his goals as the system's top administrator.
But the negotiations between a faculty committee and NU system administrators failed to reach an agreement in the subsequent months, leading to a breakdown in negotiations in August, before a breakthrough was achieved early this week.
UNL landed on the list of universities determined to have violated principles of academic freedom and due process in 2018 after it had dismissed a graduate student lecturer who was filmed protesting a recruiting event for Turning Point USA, a conservative student group.
Courtney Lawton, the graduate student, was removed from her part-time teaching appointment in the English Department after the video went viral on social media in August 2017.
Her removal violated her right to a hearing, according to the AAUP's findings, and came after NU and UNL administrators caved to pressure from conservative state senators who demanded Lawton's firing.
Since UNL's censure, faculty and administrators have worked to clarify the campus's disciplinary policies in order to "make it clear for administrators what procedures have to be followed and when they have to be followed," according to Faculty Senate Past President Kevin Hanrahan.
Language delineating different procedures for "immediate suspension" of a faculty member versus other forms of discipline, the formal complaint process and timeline, and responsibilities of special faculty committees called to investigate complaints passed the Faculty Senate in October 2019, and UNL worked to secure support from faculty leaders at NU's other campuses in Omaha and Kearney, said Hanrahan, an associate professor of voice in the Glenn Korff School of Music.
Speaking at Tuesday's UNL Faculty Senate meeting, which was conducted via Zoom, Hanrahan said the other campuses agreed to support the language in January.
But by March, NU's general counsel had sent a complete rewrite of the proposal back to the Faculty Senate. From there, a faculty committee worked to amend the language favored by NU's legal team to the language approved by the Faculty Senate, which it passed again in late April.
The university system's attorney came back once more with "essentially the same proposal" NU put forward in March, Hanrahan said, leaving the two sides far from an agreement and frustrations mounting.
Hanrahan said during a series of meetings over the summer, the two sides were able to compromise on all issues but one — the use of paid administrative leave of absence for non-tenure and tenure-track faculty.
Earlier this week, the impasse was resolved. Hanrahan said faculty pointed out that adding paid administrative leave of absence into the policy would help address racial and gender inequities that exist at UNL.
Of UNL's non-tenure or tenure-track faculty, 48% are women, 22% are nonwhite, 35% are Black and 33% are Native, Hanrahan said, "who are often reluctant to raise issues of concern to the administration."
"This agreement will be a real step to addressing these equity concerns and fears of our female and minority faculty," Hanrahan told the Faculty Senate, adding the agreement on the new policy language "is a big step in strengthening academic freedom on our campus."
Chancellor Ronnie Green added his support Tuesday.
"I think we ended up in a very positive and bright place in the bylaws moving forward to address those issues," he said.
The policy language will go back before the Faculty Senate in October for its approval.
At Tuesday's monthly meeting, faculty questioned if the final language compromised too much and if it went far enough to have UNL removed from the AAUP's Censure List.
Both Hanrahan and Christina Falci, an associate professor of sociology and past chair of the senate's Academic Rights and Responsibilities Committee, said the compromise includes a lot of the language the faculty initially sought.
"We have a lot of wins in this document," Falci said.
Hanrahan said the policy, if approved by the administrators and ratified by the Board of Regents, would put UNL "well on its way to getting off censure."
But, he added, UNL still has "a long way to go in addressing this issue."
