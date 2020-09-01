Compromise language on disciplinary procedures puts UNL one step closer to removing censure

Hanrahan said during a series of meetings over the summer, the two sides were able to compromise on all issues but one — the use of paid administrative leave of absence for non-tenure and tenure-track faculty.

Earlier this week, the impasse was resolved. Hanrahan said faculty pointed out that adding paid administrative leave of absence into the policy would help address racial and gender inequities that exist at UNL.

Of UNL's non-tenure or tenure-track faculty, 48% are women, 22% are nonwhite, 35% are Black and 33% are Native, Hanrahan said, "who are often reluctant to raise issues of concern to the administration."

"This agreement will be a real step to addressing these equity concerns and fears of our female and minority faculty," Hanrahan told the Faculty Senate, adding the agreement on the new policy language "is a big step in strengthening academic freedom on our campus."

Chancellor Ronnie Green added his support Tuesday.

"I think we ended up in a very positive and bright place in the bylaws moving forward to address those issues," he said.

The policy language will go back before the Faculty Senate in October for its approval.