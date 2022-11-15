Community Action looks to transform K Street child care center with $4.5M campaign

Learning has always been at the center of the building on K Street.

For nearly 40 years, the Lincoln School of Commerce operated out of the facility located near the intersection of what's now Antelope Valley Parkway and K Street. Then it underwent a number of post-secondary incarnations: Hamilton College, Kaplan University, Purdue Global.

Now, its tenant wants to transform the space into one that will educate the city's youngest learners.

Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders County unveiled a $4.5 million capital campaign Tuesday to fund renovations at the building that houses its K Street Head Start early childhood education center.

"The need for quality, affordable early childhood education services like those provided through Head Start is great," Community Action CEO Heather Loughman said at a news conference to roll out the Home for Head Start campaign. "Investing in this space is an investment in our community, and it won't be possible without support from our community."

More than $2 million has already been received or pledged, allowing Community Action to complete the first part of the two-phase project that will transform the K Street facility into one specifically designed to serve young people.

Community Action, which provides early childhood education to children ages 5 years and under from at-risk backgrounds at no cost to families, had been operating in half of the building before it purchased the 47,000-square-foot property from Purdue Global last year.

Staff members were able to move into the rest of the space in May after renovations were completed in the lower east end of the building.

The remaining enhancements will focus on the west and upper east sides of the building and will include new classrooms with restrooms, indoor and outdoor play areas and space for other programming, like one-on-one family meetings and Lincoln Literacy classes.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2023 if funding is secured.

Former City Councilman Carl Eskridge, who is chairing the campaign, said early childhood education is "something that we've increasingly discovered is really important" to Lincoln.

"And so that's exactly what this is all about," Eskridge said. "Children need to have that opportunity to learn without the barriers that they often experience."

Community Action serves almost 500 children in its service area and nearly 200 children at the K Street center, a crucial location because of its proximity to some of the poorer areas of Lincoln, officials say.

In addition to serving infants and toddlers, Head Start also offers parents and caregivers access to job training, literacy classes, financial coaching and more, said Head Start Director Jill Bomberger.

Community Action has three centers that provide full-day child care year-round as well as a home visitation program. Enrollment is largely based on funding from the federal Administration of Children and Families set by Congress.

Baseline eligibility for programs is 100% of the federal poverty level, but Community Action also serves children and families who experience homelessness, have faced violence or have disabilities.

"In order to best serve all of those in our program, it is crucial that we tailor the services that we provide to the unique needs of children and families. And this truly starts with ensuring that our learning environments are designed for the needs of those we serve," Bomberger said.

Those interested in making a contribution can visit communityactionatwork.org.

It's an investment that pays dividends, Eskridge said.

"The most important investment that a community can make is in the children."