The Legislature's Appropriations Committee recommended a 2.5% increase in state funding for the University of Nebraska system in each of the next two years.

That amount is less than the 3% sought by NU but more than the 2% increase recommended by both Gov. Jim Pillen and the Appropriations Committee in its initial state budget proposal.

The compromise amount was the result of an agreement between Pillen and NU President Ted Carter to keep tuition rates in check.

The committee approved the recommendation on a 5-4 vote Monday over the noon hour. Omaha Sens. Mike McDonnell and Tony Vargas, Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart, Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams, and Sen. Robert Dover of Norfolk all supported the plan.

Sens. Rob Clements of Elmwood, the committee chair, Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, Sen. Christy Armendariz of Omaha, and Sen. Loren Lippincott of Central City all voted against the compromise amount.

"The Appropriation Committee's vote today sends a strong message about the importance of an affordable, high-quality University of Nebraska," Carter said in a statement. "I thank committee members for their leadership and support."

Last August, the NU Board of Regents, including then-Regent Pillen, approved a budget request increasing the university system's state funding by 3% over the next biennium.

As proposed, that level of funding would have provided NU $665 million in 2023-24 and $696 million in 2024-25.

The amount approved for the proposed state budget by the Appropriations Committee on Monday will provide NU with $662 million in 2023-24 and roughly $689 million in 2024-25.

At a budget hearing in early March, Carter said the university's request was "carefully considered" to balance the system's needs with being a good steward of state funding.

Carter told the Appropriations Committee the budget request would not cover all of NU's needs, and would necessitate a tuition hike charged to students, as well as budget cuts across the university.

A half percent in state aid is equivalent to a 1% increase in tuition. The Board of Regents will vote on tuition rates for 2023-24 at its June meeting.

Following the committee's vote on Monday, Carter said NU has "a great deal of budget planning ahead of us" in order to ensure the university remains a good partner to the state.

"A competitive and impactful university is more important to the state's overall growth and success than ever, and our priority will be to use our resources in a way that creates the greatest possible benefit for our 50,000 students, the workforce and all Nebraskans," he said.

