The Legislature's Appropriations Committee recommended a 2.5% increase in state funding for the University of Nebraska system in each of the next two years.
That amount is less than the 3% sought by NU but more than the 2% increase recommended by both Gov. Jim Pillen and the Appropriations Committee in its initial state budget proposal.
The compromise amount was the result of an agreement between Pillen and NU President Ted Carter to keep tuition rates in check.
The committee approved the recommendation on a 5-4 vote Monday over the noon hour. Omaha Sens. Mike McDonnell and Tony Vargas, Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart, Sen. Myron Dorn of Adams, and Sen. Robert Dover of Norfolk all supported the plan.
Sens. Rob Clements of Elmwood, the committee chair, Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, Sen. Christy Armendariz of Omaha, and Sen. Loren Lippincott of Central City all voted against the compromise amount.
"The Appropriation Committee's vote today sends a strong message about the importance of an affordable, high-quality University of Nebraska," Carter said in a statement. "I thank committee members for their leadership and support."
Last August, the NU Board of Regents, including then-Regent Pillen, approved a budget request increasing the university system's state funding by 3% over the next biennium.
As proposed, that level of funding would have provided NU $665 million in 2023-24 and $696 million in 2024-25.
The amount approved for the proposed state budget by the Appropriations Committee on Monday will provide NU with $662 million in 2023-24 and roughly $689 million in 2024-25.
At a budget hearing in early March, Carter said the university's request was "carefully considered" to balance the system's needs with being a good steward of state funding.
Carter told the Appropriations Committee the budget request would not cover all of NU's needs, and would necessitate a tuition hike charged to students, as well as budget cuts across the university.
A half percent in state aid is equivalent to a 1% increase in tuition. The Board of Regents will vote on tuition rates for 2023-24 at its June meeting.
Following the committee's vote on Monday, Carter said NU has "a great deal of budget planning ahead of us" in order to ensure the university remains a good partner to the state.
"A competitive and impactful university is more important to the state's overall growth and success than ever, and our priority will be to use our resources in a way that creates the greatest possible benefit for our 50,000 students, the workforce and all Nebraskans," he said.
Leaders from the University of Nebraska announced the "Only in Nebraska" campaign on Friday, Nov. 18. The comprehensive campaign is seeking to raise $3 billion from 150,000 donors.
Top Journal Star photos for March 2023
Gene Sorensen (he/they) holds up a transgender pride flag in front of the capitol building during Trans Day of Visibility at the Nebraska State Capitol on Friday, March 31, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Michigan's Madi Ramey proudly wears a hat that resembles a cooked turkey after defeating Nebraska in a mercy rule win on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Bowlin Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Theater director Bob Henrichs (right) talks with sophomore Tyler Stover, who plays Lumiere, before a dress rehearsal of "Beauty and the Beast" at Lincoln Southwest High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Grace Peterson (center) celebrates with her teammates after scoring a penalty kick against Lincoln Southwest in the 55th minute Thursday at Seacrest Field.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Christ Lincoln fourth graders Kylie Burger, Allie Borst and Lucy Klappenback (from left) reach through fencing to pet a sheep during the Ag Literacy Festival on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln.
257 fourth graders from 8 schools in the Lincoln area attended the Agricultural Literacy Festival at the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds.Students get an up-close and hands-on experience with several live animals including beef cattle, dairy cattle, sheep, swine and horses. They were taught about agricultural products, how they are produced, and how they are used.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Nate McCashland loses his footing after being slide tackled by Lincoln High's Tom Goe in the first half on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Beechner Field in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Brice Matthews (center) celebrates his three-run homerun as he heads back to the dugout in the seventh inning on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Haymarket Park.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's head coach Matt Rhule instructs player Luke Lindenmeyer during a football practice Tuesday at Hawks Championship Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Hannah Friedman (from left), Grace Choul and Arsenii Khokhuila color in Kristine Fry's preschool class at Arnold Elementary School on Monday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Nebraska's Mya Felder (right) and head coach Rhonda Revelle (left) smile after Felder hit a home run against Purdue in the third inning at Bowlin Stadium on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Nebraska's Corbin Hawkins (39) throws a strike against Illinois in the seventh inning at Haymarket Park on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Opponents of LB371, a bill that would make it a crime for anyone under the age of 19 to attend drag shows, hold up signs in support of transgender rights during a rally at the Nebraska State Capitol on Friday, March 24, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Kansas' Chandler Prater (25) and Nebraska's Alexis Markowski (bottom center) scramble for the ball as it is picked up by Isabelle Bourne in the first half during a WNIT game Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher (72) pushes practice equipment during practice at the Hawks Championship Center on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Nebraska's Billie Andrews (left) tags out Iowa State's Milaysia Ochoa as she attempts to steal second base in the fifth inning on Wednesday at Bowlin Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A Bluejay hops along the branch of a pine tree on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Holmes Lake. Blustery conditions and overcast skies made for a drowsy Tuesday in Lincoln. Days ahead will see much of the same, with a chance of rain dotted throughout the week.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Roman Asaro eats beer-soaked cereal during the annual Lucky Charms eating contest at Mckinney's Irish Pub as part of St. Patrick's Day celebrations on Friday, March 17, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Delaney Gove of Ogallala, 13, (center) hides her face in embarrassment after family and friends, including Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Shirey (center right) and Capt. Rachell Rowley (right), singing her a birthday song during a send-off ceremony for Army National Guard's 1-134th Cavalry, Friday, March 17, 2023, at Atlas Readiness Center in Yutan. Shirey is one of the 13 Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers being deployed to Europe in the coming days.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A car fire at 620 S 17th St. blazes on through a snow storm as Lincoln Fire and Rescue circle the vehicle to assess the best way to put out the flames on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Pius X senior and North Texas soccer commit Bree Korta poses for a portrait using multiple exposures to highlight one journey of her life at Pius with the "bolt" hand symbol to the start of her next journey at North Texas with the "eagle claw", taken at Pius X on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Piper Hayes, (pink) leads dancers through a short course called 'Time for Heelz,' as part of the American College Dance Association North-Central Conference on Tuesday at UNL's Temple Building. More than 330 people from 22 universities registered to attend the conference hosted by UNL. The conference included classes, feedback, presentations and meetings, along with the four adjudication concerts. The American College Dance Association supports dance in higher education through regional conferences like the one hosted by UNL.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Young Freeman fans cheer on their team during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bellevue West celebrates their 64-41 win over Millard North's at the ceneter of the court following the Class A state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Freeman head coach Jim McLaughlin hugs Carter Ruse as he exits the floor just before the end of the game against Amherst during the Class C-2 state championship on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt Catholic celebrates and holds up ones with their fingers after defeating Platteview in the Class B state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood head coach Jacob Mohs (right) smiles after leading the Bluejays to back-to-back state titles as Ty Carey (left) smiles after defeating Auburn in a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Cougar Konzem (right) blocks a shot from Auburn's Skyler Roybal during a Class C-1 state tournament championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
SEM's Colt Schroeder (right) attempts to score three-points over Wynot's Dylan Heine (first right) in the second half during a Class D-2 state semifinal tournament game Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Jack Healey celebrates after making a game-ending block against Crete in the final seconds of the game, during a Class B state semifinal tournament game, Friday, March 10, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Ashland-Greenwood's Cougar Konzem (24) reacts after an and-one call against Ogallala during a Class C-1 state tournament semifinal game on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Thomas James adjust the Native American regalia of his grandson, Bird James, in the hallway before players take the court during a Class D-2 state tournament game Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Devaney Sports Center
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Crete's Benjamin Ehlers (center) dives into the crowd after defeating Elkhorn during a Class B state tournament game Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Paraeducator Neldy Fernandez (left) helps kindergarten student Roselie Horton pick a crayon color at Elliott Elementary School on Thursday. Fernandez also works with many other students as part of a program through Lincoln Literacy, including those with special needs.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Using an in camera double exposure, A cheerleader's pom-pom is used to frame Millard North's Neal Mosser as he blocks a layup attempt by Elkhorn South's Evan Werner in the first half during a Class A state tournament game Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Westside's Joshua Evans (10) and Rickey Loftin (1) holds up "W"s after defeating Lincoln East in a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (22) lets out a scream after scoring a basket against Lincoln North Star during a Class A state tournament first-round game on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Millard South's Khloe Lemon (left) embraces Mya Babbitt (center) after defeating Lincoln High during the Class A state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Pender's Maya Dolliver (center) hugs Madalyn Dolliver as their team celebrates their win over Oakland-Craig in the the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Oakland-Craig player huddle up for a pregame prayer before taking on Pender in the Class C-2 state girls basketball tournament championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn North celebrates after defeating Omaha Skutt in the Class B girls championship game Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
North Bend Central's Kaitlyn Emanuel (23) and McKrae Muller (40) celebrate after defeating Adams Central in the Class C-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Hastings St. Cecilia teammates embrace after losing to Centura in the Class D-1 girls state championship Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson (center) celebrates with the Links' student section after defeating Millard North in a Class A girls state tournament semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Sydney Stodden (left) and Mallory Hansen celebrate the win against York during a Class B girls state tournament semifinal game on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Centura (left) greets Cedar Catholic before a Class D-1 girls state tournament semifinal Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Adams Central's Gracie Weichman (far right) embraces teammate Megyn Scott as the overtime draws to a close to win a Class C-1 girls state tournament semifinal game Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
the Sidney bench jumps for joy after defeating Beatrice during a Class B state girls basketball tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Molly Ladwig scores a layup over Waverly defenders in the first half during a Class B state girls basketball tournament first-round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) walks onto court before facing Norris in a Class B girls state tournament first-round game Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Millard West's Maddie Wallor hits Lincoln High's Briauna Robinson in the face while she scores a basket during a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Millard North's Avril Smith (right) and Kayla Preston (back) fight for a rebound against Lincoln North Star's Aleviah Anderson (left) during a Class A girls state tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest head coach Tim Barada hugs Brinly Christensen as the final seconds of the fourth quarter come to a close in the Hawks' loss to Millard South in a Class A girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A bank employee was taken by ambulance to a local hospital after a woman drove her car through a window of LincOne Federal Credit Union near 48th and Vine streets on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Malcolm celebrates after defeating Wahoo
in a Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round game Wednesday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Christ Lincoln Schools fourth grader Hudson Parr (right) rides the metal pig statue named Petunia as Gov. Jim Pillen watches on Wednesday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or
cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.