Committee goes in new direction, recommends Standing Bear as name for new southeast Lincoln high school

"If there's one place that can do this right, it's Lincoln, Nebraska," said committee chair Bob Rauner, who also serves on the school board.

"It's reparative and restorative," another member remarked.

"It becomes a learning opportunity," said a third.

The committee approached Wright about the name, and it plans to continue to work with the Ponca Tribe throughout the naming process.

"The willingness to reach out at the outset of their process and see how we might feel about that is very commendable -- that's a good thing for us," Wright said.

The recommendation comes with a pledge that the district continue to work closely with the Native community if the name is approved -- especially when it comes to deciding on a mascot and school colors.

The committee's recommendation is expected to go before the board at its May 25 meeting.

Standing Bear became the first Native to be recognized as a person after a 1879 court case in which he challenged the U.S. government's official views of Indigenous peoples and their right to habeas corpus — "I am a man," he famously told a judge in an Omaha courtroom. "The same god made us both."