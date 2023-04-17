State senators on the Legislature's Education Committee on Monday voted to advance a bill capping superintendent pay at five times the pay of a first-year teacher to the floor for debate.

Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, the sponsor of the bill (LB800), said the committee will meet later this week to discuss whether to include the measure in a package of other education-related bills or have it be considered on its own.

The bill advanced from the committee on a 5-2 vote after delaying a vote on Friday.

Along with Murman, Sens. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, Danielle Conrad of Lincoln, Joni Albrecht of Thurston and Justin Wayne of Omaha all voted to advance LB800.

Sens. Rita Sanders of Bellevue and Lynne Walz of Fremont voted against it. Sen. Tom Briese of Albion was absent from Monday's executive session.

The bill has already generated controversy as Gov. Jim Pillen has signaled that he would veto LB800 should it pass three rounds of voting and land on his desk for a signature.

A former member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents that participated in two president searches, Pillen said he believed the bill would take away local control from school boards.

Murman said his bill was designed to control administrative costs and could incentivize school districts to raise teacher pay. It would only affect new superintendent contracts moving forward.

But organizations representing school administrators, education service units and school districts in urban and rural areas opposed the bill, and said a one-size-fits all approach could keep boards from hiring the best candidates for the job.

The bill largely appears to target Nebraska's three largest school districts — Lincoln Public Schools, Omaha Public Schools and Millard Public Schools — where school boards have approved large contracts for their top administrators in recent years.

Representatives from those groups told the committee earlier this year that those increases were needed to recruit top candidates for those jobs.

Other bills advanced by the committee include:

* LB603 from Linehan to allow for alternative methods for individuals with bachelor's degrees to get certified as teachers in Nebraska. Teachers pursuing certification through this route would be required to complete a semester of student teaching under an amendment approved by the committee.

* LB703 by Murman, which would allow state and community colleges to sell surplus property on their campuses rather than have to haul those items to Lincoln for an auction under the existing state rules.

* LB708 from Speaker John Arch to create a memorandum of understanding between the Nebraska Department of Education, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Office of Probation Administration and the State Court Administrator to share data about students who are in the juvenile court system.

* LB762 from Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington creating the Paraprofessional to Teacher Program to help recruit more certified teachers. The program would receive $100,000 in funding from the Education Future Fund in 2023-24 and $1 million annually after that to help paraprofessionals become teachers using an alternative certification process.

