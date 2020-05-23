College View Academy student's senior class trip put on indefinite hold

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus brought Lincoln's College View Academy senior class trip to a screeching halt this spring.

And if Matthan Sigowa had to choose one thing he will miss most about having the last months of his senior year snatched away from him, that’s it.

He’s part of a graduation class of 14, and class trips are a tradition.

“We do class trips every year (in the spring), just go out and have fun,” he said. “We’ve spent almost the last four years fundraising for it.”

Sigowa, who played basketball and earned a Regents Scholarship to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he’ll study pre-med to become a surgeon, said he was on a mission trip to Honduras in March just as things began to shut down. The group ended up chartering a flight home.

The seniors had planned a cruise to Mexico, leaving from Texas in April.

He’s missing lots of the other end-of-the-year events planned for seniors, he said, celebrations of a really good senior year. But that trip. He’d never been to Mexico and was really looking forward to that cruise.

“I was,” he said. “A lot.”

-- Margaret Reist

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.