College students to soon see COVID-19 relief, but how much will vary

The 5,000 or so UNO students who are eligible to receive money will be contacted by the Office of Financial Support and Scholarships and asked to complete an application. Aid will be distributed to students based on their financial need.

The Nebraska State College System has also left the decisions of how to connect students in Peru, Chadron and Wayne with $2.2 million in relief aid to campus leaders.

System Chancellor Paul Turman told the Board of Trustees last week the system had prepared surveys for its students asking them to detail the ways they had been financially affected by COVID-19.

In one such survey, prepared by Chadron State College, students are asked what kinds of costs they incurred in making the jump from on-campus to remote education, as well as their food and housing expenses from March 16 to May 8.

"We feel confident we'll have a very firm grasp about how we should best distribute those funds this spring and into the future in the ways in which our students are responding to that survey," Turman said.

Southeast Community College, which enrolls thousands of traditional and non-traditional students, also is hoping to survey the needs of the more than 4,500 students it believes are eligible to receive funds.