A $20 million gift from Kiewit Corp. has accelerated plans for a second phase of improvements at the College of Engineering, including a new $85 million building at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
At a Monday afternoon news conference, officials announced plans to build Kiewit Hall on land donated to the university by Jim and Mary Abel at 17th and Vine streets.
The Engineering College on the Lincoln campus is based in Othmer Hall, the Scott Engineering Center and Nebraska Hall northeast of the 17th and Vine streets intersection.
The new building is expected to be completed in 2023.
Plans for phase 2 of improvements follow $75 million in phase 1 plans already in the works.
In August 2018, the NU Board of Regents unanimously approved the initial project to retrofit existing facilities with fire-suppression systems, ADA-compliant entrances and renovated spaces.
You have free articles remaining.
Nearly all of the money for the phase 1 renovation and construction is state funded, with $5.4 million from private sources.
Chancellor Ronnie Green said Monday that fundraising for phase 2 is "significantly advanced" and could be completed within the next year.
Last year, College of Engineering Dean Lance Pérez said keeping more graduates in the state requires an investment in new engineering research labs and classrooms, which would draw high-quality faculty to the college, and with them, more research funding.
In the end, UNL's goal is to move its College of Engineering into the top 50 engineering colleges in the country, as ranked by U.S. News and World Report, making Nebraska more competitive within the academically rigorous Big Ten Conference.
It would also lead to more jobs and an expanded economy in the state, he said: "What we're trying to do in the long run is build the College of Engineering this state needs and deserves."
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.