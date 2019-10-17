Living 8,000 miles away from my hometown of Lincoln was never something I imagined myself doing -- let alone living in a small town in southern China, where little to no English was spoken by the locals. But we all end up surprising ourselves from time to time, and I’ve never been so grateful that I decided to experience the culture of a place so different from my own.
I traveled to China with seven of my peers who had recently graduated from Drake University. Half of us stayed in Guilin, while the other half went to another city in China called Chongqing. All of us worked as foreign English teachers during our time there.
It wasn’t difficult to notice that Guilin is a city known for its scenic terrain. It was not uncommon to spot foreign backpackers towering over the locals. Their muscular forearms clearly indicated that they were in town to explore some of the best rock climbing in the world. The city itself is nestled in between rolling green hills that tower over the citizens that live below. I found myself constantly gazing, taking in the stark contrast between the flatlands of Nebraska and the monstrous heights that the hills created.
Having lived there for almost a full year, I had the opportunity to experience Guilin’s beautiful parks and various vantage points that look out over the entire city. One of my favorites is Chuanshan Park. Personally, I’m the type of gal who is into short, steady hikes. I only find them enjoyable for a certain time period before I begin to ask myself, “Why did you think this was a good idea?” That being said, this hike is quite short (30-45 minutes), and the views at the top are incomparable to any I’ve witnessed before.
Side note: When someone asks, “Do you want to go hiking in China?” What they really mean is, “Do you want to climb never-ending, steep concrete slabs until we pass out?”
After getting in your exercise for the day, the only reasonable thing to do next is eat. Just so we are on the same page, actual Chinese food is nothing similar to American Chinese food. If you order chicken, expect it to have each and every bone still intact. You want duck? The full bird will be on display, head and all. And even if you somehow manage to ask your waitress for no spice, get your water ready because your taste buds will be on fire by the end of your meal.
One of the foods that I miss most about China is called shaokao. It is similar to barbecue in the sense that all the food is exceptionally seasoned and cooked over a grill. It’s often a meal that we would enjoy later in the evening. The setup is similar to Hu Hot, in the sense that you get to choose which foods you want them to skewer on the grill. Most shaokaos have an assortment of vegetables, meats and fish.
Not only is the food delicious, but the atmosphere itself is something hard to recreate. Since the Chinese locals outnumbered us by a large margin, my friends and I would often invite any foreigners that spoke English to join us while we were eating. We would sit around a table on plastic stools. The steaming food would be brought to us in dented metal trays, which we would grab with our chopsticks and place in our own personal plastic bowls. After eating, we would chat about our days while drinking Liquan, the local beer, sometimes losing track of time and staying into the wee hours of the morning.
On days when I wasn’t exploring Guilin or indulging in the cuisine, I would be teaching at a local middle school. Going in, I had zero experience teaching children other than the few months of training that we had in the U.S before I left. My first day of class was intimidating, considering I had 60 students in each of my eight classes that I taught throughout the week. Over time, it became clear that my class was similar to the recess break that kids get in America, only instead of playing basketball we played games to help their oral English. The school I taught at, FLS, was similar to a boarding school, where kids would spend the entire week on campus and then go home on the weekends. Their days were filled from 6:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. with learning, standardized tests, nap time, mandatory exercise, and an excessive amount of homework.
I had always known that Chinese culture had very high expectations for education, but witnessing firsthand these students’ dedication was incomparable to my own middle school experience. Another cultural difference that I spotted was the major part that shame played in motivating the students to do better. After any test, their teachers would write their names and scores on the board for the entire class to see. I’m not just talking about the top five. Every. Single. Student. Living in a communist country, standardized testing is extremely important. In high school, each student must take a very difficult standardized test called the gaokao. Their score will determine which colleges they are allowed to attend, as well as what jobs they will have for the rest of their lives.
Living in a different country is difficult, regardless – but living in a country that shares different cultural values is very eye-opening. It forces you to look at your own beliefs and determine whether you believe them because they are the only thing you’ve ever known, or because they resonate with something deep down in your core. If you ever have an opportunity to live or even travel outside the country, my advice is to take it. My experience living in China has helped me become the independent, resourceful woman I am today.