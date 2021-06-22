Classroom sizes will increase slightly across LPS under $463M budget

Under the proposal, the district would have 85 fewer full-time positions, including 61 fewer teachers as part of $4.2 million in classroom staffing cuts. Those cuts are coming through attrition of positions left vacant by retirements and departures, not a reduction in force, officials stress.

Not filling jobs, however, means some teachers and other staff may have to shift to other jobs in the district. And fewer teachers will mean average class sizes at the elementary and middle school levels will grow by about one to two students, said Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction.

Enrollment across the district is expected to climb only slightly next year.

In stashing away a portion of next year's surplus revenue, the district is essentially replenishing the over $14 million it withdrew from the cash reserve last year to smooth over budget concerns caused by a $20 million drop in state aid and pandemic uncertainty.

"We're always trying to steady swings in revenue to make sure that we're not having these big increases or decreases from year to year," said Liz Standish, associate superintendent of business affairs.

Other cuts include eliminating six English language learner positions, which is the result of a drop in students who need those services, Larson said.