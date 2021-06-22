Classroom sizes will increase slightly across LPS under $463M budget

Class sizes will grow slightly under Lincoln Public Schools' proposed budget for the 2021-22 school year that outlines $9.4 million in spending reductions despite an expected increase in revenue.
That's because the district is bracing for what could be a tight budget year in 2022-23, when the estimated 11% increase in total property values this year will almost certainly mean a dip in state aid.
Looking ahead, LPS plans to shift about $14 million of the $477 million in revenue expected in the coming year — up $31 million from 2020-21 — into its cash reserve, which the district uses to manage year-to-year revenue swings.
Officials presented the proposed $462.8 million general fund spending blueprint — a half a percent, or $2.4 million, increase — at a Board of Education work session Tuesday evening.
For Lincoln property owners, it will require paying $1.227 per $100 of valuation -- or about a penny less than last year -- to fund the general fund, bond debt payments and Educational Service Unit.
The small decrease in the levy is tied to a 1-cent drop in the bond fund, an adjustment resulting from higher property valuations district wide.
But because many property owners will see a valuation increase, the drop in the levy won't decrease their tax bill. About 60% of a Lincoln resident's property taxes go to LPS, or $2,500 a year for the owner of an average $203,800 home.
Under the proposal, the district would have 85 fewer full-time positions, including 61 fewer teachers as part of $4.2 million in classroom staffing cuts. Those cuts are coming through attrition of positions left vacant by retirements and departures, not a reduction in force, officials stress.
Not filling jobs, however, means some teachers and other staff may have to shift to other jobs in the district. And fewer teachers will mean average class sizes at the elementary and middle school levels will grow by about one to two students, said Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction.
Enrollment across the district is expected to climb only slightly next year.
In stashing away a portion of next year's surplus revenue, the district is essentially replenishing the over $14 million it withdrew from the cash reserve last year to smooth over budget concerns caused by a $20 million drop in state aid and pandemic uncertainty.
"We're always trying to steady swings in revenue to make sure that we're not having these big increases or decreases from year to year," said Liz Standish, associate superintendent of business affairs.
Other cuts include eliminating six English language learner positions, which is the result of a drop in students who need those services, Larson said.
The district will also look to save $823,000 in facilities costs — mostly through reducing supply budgets — and $1.7 million in curriculum and instruction slashes, including the elimination of an elementary education director position and a restructuring of its gifted facilitator program.
Those staff reductions are an offset to increases in payroll expenses, which make up almost 90% of the district's budget. A total of $6.4 million is needed to fund negotiated teacher pay raises of 1.53% next year, while $1.5 million is needed for health insurance premium hikes.
There are two new schools opening in 2022 the district must begin to account for, too — about $530,000 is set aside in gearing up for Robinson Elementary School, while $2.7 million is earmarked for Lincoln Northwest High School.
State aid, the other major revenue source for LPS, will increase by about $3.4 million to $116.2 million, which is still a significant drop from years past. The district, for example, saw $146.7 million in state aid in 2018-19 and $140 million in 2019-20.
The district's allotment could fall even more in 2022-23 -- by as much as $10-20 million according to early estimates -- due to climbing property valuations, which figures into the state aid distribution formula.
The 11% growth estimate for property value fueling this year's budget is just that: an estimate. That number isn't finalized until August and the amount LPS puts into its cash reserve could change if it's higher or lower.
The district does have $63.4 million from a third federal virus relief package it can turn to, but officials say those stimulus dollars can't supplement the general fund budget.
Over $27 million from a second wave of federal funding will help smooth over some of the staffing cuts in the short term, however. The district is hiring nearly 40 math and reading interventionists for the fall, for example, and plans to use funds to bolster mental health, early childhood and special education programs.
Standish said LPS went to stakeholders early in the budget process with a second year of cuts on the horizon since reductions aren't something the district has historically faced. And officials continue to stress that the cuts are being made as far away from the classroom as possible.
The public will get a chance to offer feedback, too — officials are holding a forum on the proposed budget Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the LPS district office and a virtual forum available on the district's website and Facebook page Thursday at noon.
Board members will reconvene for a second budget work session July 27 before a formal proposal goes before the board in August.
