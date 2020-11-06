Classes at two LPS schools go remote next week because of staff shortages

Two classes at different schools will go remote next week because of the number of staff in quarantine, Lincoln Public Schools officials said Friday.
COVID-19 outbreaks did not prompt the decision in either case -- fifth-grade classes at Beattie Elementary and a life skills program for special education students at Goodrich Middle School, said Eric Weber, associate superintendent of human resources.
The decision was prompted largely by the difficulty finding substitute teachers to fill those vacant positions, and the willingness of the teachers to teach remotely, he said.
“We’ve kind of tried to avoid this if we can, but with the sub acceptance rate doing what it is, we’re having to try some new strategies,” Weber said. “All these things we’re doing is to keep kids in school.”
At Beattie, all three fifth grade teachers are in quarantine, as are two teachers and two paraeducators in the life skills program at Goodrich, he said.
If they’re able, the teachers in quarantine will teach from home, and other teachers, including those who teach “specials” like art and music, will help, said Communications Director Mindy Burbach.
Instructors planned on Friday to show Beattie fifth graders how to access their classes remotely, and next week will have classes during school hours via Zoom. Many of the district's deaf and hard of hearing students attend Beattie, and an interpreter will be available on Zoom.
Beattie fifth graders will return to school in-person on Nov. 17 and Goodrich special ed students on Nov. 20.
The news about Beattie and Goodrich comes amidst a surge of positive cases in the community that has moved the risk dial to red -- or severe -- on Friday. That move will not change LPS' decision to remain open.
The rising number of cases in the community is making it increasingly difficult to find substitute teachers -- which was already one of the most frustrating problems for administrators trying to keep schools open.
District-level directors, instructional coaches and coordinators have been filling in at schools when they can, Burbach said.
The quarantine numbers are the most difficult, Weber said, because one positive case could result in several people who have to quarantine for 14 days.
Earlier this week, LPS canceled two days of classes at the Independence Academy, a life skills and work experience program for special education students ages 18-21, because of staffing shortages.
Last week, Everett Elementary canceled its early-childhood classes because of the number of staff quarantines, following two positive cases reported at the school.
Also last week, LPS said it had identified its first cases of potential school spread -- in early childhood classes at Elliott Elementary, at a high school and at a district-level building.
