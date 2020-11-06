Classes at two LPS schools go remote next week because of staff shortages

Two classes at different schools will go remote next week because of the number of staff in quarantine, Lincoln Public Schools officials said Friday.

COVID-19 outbreaks did not prompt the decision in either case -- fifth-grade classes at Beattie Elementary and a life skills program for special education students at Goodrich Middle School, said Eric Weber, associate superintendent of human resources.

The decision was prompted largely by the difficulty finding substitute teachers to fill those vacant positions, and the willingness of the teachers to teach remotely, he said.

“We’ve kind of tried to avoid this if we can, but with the sub acceptance rate doing what it is, we’re having to try some new strategies,” Weber said. “All these things we’re doing is to keep kids in school.”

At Beattie, all three fifth grade teachers are in quarantine, as are two teachers and two paraeducators in the life skills program at Goodrich, he said.

If they’re able, the teachers in quarantine will teach from home, and other teachers, including those who teach “specials” like art and music, will help, said Communications Director Mindy Burbach.