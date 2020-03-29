Laney Mason had an idea how the final months of her senior year of high school would play out.

Until she didn’t.

She’d bought the perfect prom dress and posed for senior pictures, reserved a place for her graduation party and planned a summer trip abroad with her Lincoln Lutheran classmates. She’d decided not to be a cheerleader, as she had been for three years, so she could enjoy what was to come.

“I wanted to just enjoy my senior year, enjoy time with my friends and live out the experience of senior year without stress.”

And then the uncertainty of an unprecedented global pandemic pushed its way into her life — and the lives of more than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln’s schools — and everything changed.

“I think it’s been hard for all of us,” Mason said. “Usually when there’s a problem, there’s someone to look to (for answers), but no one knows.”

Lincoln Public Schools closed indefinitely March 17, and by that weekend, so had Lincoln Lutheran and other parochial schools across the city. Educators scrambled to figure out how to teach classes without classrooms, and assured seniors on track to graduate they would be able to do so.

But the traditions that mark the last year of high school seemed to all but disappear.

The senior breakfasts and the honors convocations; the graduation ceremonies and endless parties to mark them; the proms and senior sports seasons, the final concerts and final plays all floated into the ether, tethered to the earth by a thread of optimism.

This will pass, we will reschedule, make new plans, find ways to celebrate this passage.

“It’s been hard,” said Colene Mason, Laney’s mom. “It’s hard to watch your senior when there’s these milestones in your life and for 13 years you’ve been planning on this moment. I want her to have the same experiences as her older sister.”

Jerry Jensen can relate. He and his wife were looking forward to seeing their twins play varsity soccer together for the first time, a sport both boys had played since they were young.

“We are kind of heartbroken and feel for the seniors,” he said. “They’re missing out on their last season, missing out on the chance for all-state, the accolades.”

To be clear: Jensen said he supports the precautions being taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus, worries maybe they’re not enough. But it’s hard for his boys, their friends and classmates.

Reis Jensen, one of his sons and a senior at Southeast, finished his final football season and was six days from the first game of his final soccer season when school closed. He and his teammates — including eight seniors who’d played on varsity together since they were sophomores — had had high hopes for the season.

“It’s been tough,” he said. “There’s not many people you can talk to who have had something that big taken away ... you don’t know how to think about it at times.”

Jensen is vice president of National Honor Society and sports editor of the school newspaper, and aside from soccer, misses seeing his friends the most, because he knows they’ll all move on next year. Jensen said he’s still deciding between attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln or the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Across town, Northeast senior Owen McClung was looking forward to his senior baseball season, his second year as a varsity pitcher. They’d had tryouts, had been practicing for a couple of weeks before it ended.

He’s hopeful that maybe they’ll get to play a couple of games and he’s looking forward to playing baseball next year at Southwestern Community College in Iowa.

But he’s not sure prom will be rescheduled, and he’s scrapped plans for a “promposal” to his girlfriend after her first soccer game, and going together to order his tux.

Caitlyn Pfeiffer, a senior at Southwest, said she sees the whole “senioritis” phenomenon differently now.

“It is really sad and it also makes me wish I didn’t take going to school for granted,” she said. “Lots of kids complain about having to go to school, but once you don’t have it, it’s really hard.”

Pfeiffer, a cheerleader, said seniors were supposed to help with tryouts, which are now on hold. But perhaps the hardest thing is that a competitive cheer team outside of school that she’s been on for the past decade can’t practice or compete.

Her team was supposed to go to the world competition at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, but Disney World is closed and the competition is postponed. She and her team will miss other competitions in Omaha and Des Moines, Iowa.

The gym where they practice closed, too, so they’ve started virtual practices. But you can't practice stunts on Zoom, and she misses her teammates and finishing their last year of competition together.

“It’s really heartbreaking, because it’s one of the experiences I’ve been waiting for and working toward, to compete one last time in Worlds with the team,” she said.

Pfieffer plans to attend UNL next year and to try out for the Husker cheer squad — but those tryouts have also been put on hold.

Salvador Diaz-DeBose, co-captain of the Pomalinks at Lincoln High, said the school dance team season was almost over, but he can't get to dance practice at a private studio now, and competitions have been postponed.

He’s sorry he won’t get to act in a school play he’d been cast in, but many of his interests lie outside school, and he’s worried about how the pandemic might impact his summer plans with musical theater camps.

“I feel like there’s more milestones ahead of me,” he said.

Lincoln East’s Brennon Overbeek, in preparation for college next year, had a schedule full of advanced placement and differentiated classes. He figures he’ll get the classwork done one way or another, but wishes it was in the classroom.

“I’m really a visual learner,” he said. “I like having the teacher able to show me how to do stuff.”

He’s worried about his advanced placement tests, too, especially calculus, which he was hoping to get credit for so he wouldn’t have to take it in college.

Overbeek, like other students, is connecting with friends now on FaceTime or social media. He is creating a YouTube channel, for fun, and his church youth group get-togethers are now on Zoom.

A devotion group of senior girls at Lincoln Lutheran now also meet on Zoom, Mason said. The girls had decided to create the group at the beginning of the year, with no clue how important it would become to support each other now.

Mason's school trip abroad has been postponed until next summer, and she's holding out hope for a prom at some later date. She’s on the yearbook staff at school and it’s unclear now how they’ll fill all those pages.

Graduation plans across the city are in limbo, but Mason and others hope for a ceremony at some point, a chance to place a mortarboard on their heads, flip the tassel from one side to another.

Reis Jensen figures when he’s older and looking back, he’ll treasure that moment.

“It's one of the biggest milestones you go through in your life,” he said. “To not have it would be so awkward. Like a piece of your journey is missing.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

