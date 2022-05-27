AP Michael Monnich May 27, 2022 May 27, 2022 Updated 1 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael MonnichLincoln East Michael Monnich of Lincoln East My Top 5: Regents Scholar. Academic Letter. National Honor Society. All-State Lacrosse. Cross Country Letter.My future: UNL, Biology.Parent(s): Andrew and Melissa Monnich. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Class Acts Class Acts 2022 Michael Monnich Lincoln East Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Class Acts: Honoring top graduates from Lincoln East Read about this year's top graduates from Lincoln East High School, their highest accomplishments and their plans for the future. Watch Now: Related Video Louvre art trafficking case: Ex-director charged for hiding origin of Egyptian art Meghan Markle makes surprise visit to memorial for Texas school shooting victims AP Meghan Markle makes surprise visit to memorial for Texas school shooting victims Texas authorities present timeline of Uvalde shooting AP Texas authorities present timeline of Uvalde shooting Russia pounds Ukraine’s Donbas as war hits ‘maximum intensity’ on eastern front AP Russia pounds Ukraine’s Donbas as war hits ‘maximum intensity’ on eastern front