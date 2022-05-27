 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class Acts

Honoring Southeast Nebraska's top graduating seniors.

Lincoln East
Michael Monnich of Lincoln East

My Top 5: Regents Scholar. Academic Letter. National Honor Society. All-State Lacrosse. Cross Country Letter.

My future: UNL, Biology.

Parent(s): Andrew and Melissa Monnich.

