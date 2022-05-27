 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class Acts

Honoring Southeast Nebraska's top graduating seniors.

AP

Joshua Antonio Rodriguez

Lincoln East
My Top 5: Honor roll with highest distinction. Eagle Scout. Academic letter and pin. 4.3 GPA. UNL academic scholarship.

My future: UNL.

Parent(s): Mary Schmidt-Rodriguez.

