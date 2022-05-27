 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Class Acts

Honoring Southeast Nebraska's top graduating seniors.

Finnegan Kramer

  • 0
Finnegan Kramer
Lincoln East
Finnegan Kramer

Finnegan Kramer of Lincoln East

My Top 5: Cross Country. Track and Field. 4.3 GPA. Speech and Debate. Being a Straight up Legend.

My future: Bio-Medical Engineering.

Parent(s): Brian and Jennifer Kramer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan Markle makes surprise visit to memorial for Texas school shooting victims

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News