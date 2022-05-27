Finnegan Kramer May 27, 2022 24 sec ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Finnegan KramerLincoln East Finnegan Kramer of Lincoln East My Top 5: Cross Country. Track and Field. 4.3 GPA. Speech and Debate. Being a Straight up Legend.My future: Bio-Medical Engineering.Parent(s): Brian and Jennifer Kramer. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Class Acts Class Acts 2022 Finnegan Kramer Lincoln East Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Class Acts: Honoring top graduates from Lincoln East Read about this year's top graduates from Lincoln East High School, their highest accomplishments and their plans for the future. Watch Now: Related Video Meghan Markle makes surprise visit to memorial for Texas school shooting victims Texas authorities present timeline of Uvalde shooting AP Texas authorities present timeline of Uvalde shooting Russia pounds Ukraine’s Donbas as war hits ‘maximum intensity’ on eastern front AP Russia pounds Ukraine’s Donbas as war hits ‘maximum intensity’ on eastern front North Korea’s calls COVID vaccine 'immortal potion of love' from Kim Jong Un AP North Korea’s calls COVID vaccine 'immortal potion of love' from Kim Jong Un