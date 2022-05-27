AP Eric Andersen May 27, 2022 May 27, 2022 Updated 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eric AndersenLincoln East Eric Andersen of Lincoln East My Top 5: Academic letter. Band letter. Trumpet section leader. PKFEA scholarship. National Honor society.My future: UNL, software engineering.Parent(s): Jim and Karin Andersen. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Class Acts Class Acts 2022 Eric Andersen Lincoln East Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Class Acts: Honoring top graduates from Lincoln East Read about this year's top graduates from Lincoln East High School, their highest accomplishments and their plans for the future. Watch Now: Related Video Louvre art trafficking case: Ex-director charged for hiding origin of Egyptian art Meghan Markle makes surprise visit to memorial for Texas school shooting victims AP Meghan Markle makes surprise visit to memorial for Texas school shooting victims Texas authorities present timeline of Uvalde shooting AP Texas authorities present timeline of Uvalde shooting Russia pounds Ukraine’s Donbas as war hits ‘maximum intensity’ on eastern front AP Russia pounds Ukraine’s Donbas as war hits ‘maximum intensity’ on eastern front