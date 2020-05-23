Class Acts: East senior misses longtime, unsanctioned senior traditions

Brock Melvin, a senior at Lincoln East in the engineering pathway at The Career Academy, was part of a team that took first in a state SkillsUSA robotics competition last year then placed 12th at nationals.
He was looking forward to competing again as a senior, until efforts to slow the progression of the coronavirus closed schools.
But that’s not what the Regents Scholar planning to study computer science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln next fall misses most about his final months of high school.
It’s that his class won’t get to come up with a senior prank. He’s not able to hang out with his friends on senior skip day. He’s not, in fact, able to hang out with his friends at all.
“It’s been pretty tough,” he said.
The senior prank and senior skip day are traditions he’d been looking forward to sharing with his class.
“Since freshman year I remember seniors pulling their pranks and I thought it was funny. I thought it would be fun when I could do that.”
He remembers there being a goat in school one year, seniors blocking off half the parking lot with their cars another. His class hadn’t come up with anything yet.
“It’s just one of the traditions a lot of people look forward to,” he said.
-- Margaret Reist
