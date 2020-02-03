Civic Nebraska to run before- and after-school programs in Ceresco, Valparaiso

Civic Nebraska, a statewide nonprofit dedicated to increasing students’ civic engagement, will partner with Raymond Central Public Schools to run a new before- and after-school program.
The Raymond Central program will launch in August at Valparaiso and Ceresco elementary schools, the first before- and after-school programs at the district located north of Lincoln.
Civic Nebraska already runs seven school-based programs in the state, though this will be the first one outside of Lincoln and Omaha.
In Lincoln, the organization runs two high school Community Learning Centers, at Lincoln High and Northeast, as well as CLCs at Campbell and Randolph elementary schools. It runs programs at two elementary schools and one middle school in Omaha.
Civic Nebraska will host an informational meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Raymond Central High School, 1800 W. Agnew Road. Parents and families are welcome.
The initiative offers supervised before- and after-school activities, after-school clubs, academic and learning experiences and enrichment opportunities. It also will provide a range of integrated support services for Raymond Central students and families.
Civic Nebraska also coordinates several outside-of-school clubs and initiatives around the state. Overall, the group's youth civic leadership programs serve about 1,500 young people each day.
The new programs are supported by the Raymond Central Education Foundation, which reached out to Civic Nebraska.
“Partnering with the administration and Civic Nebraska has allowed the foundation to be a part of bringing a quality before- and after-school program to our district,” Foundation President Miranda Kliment said. “Civic Nebraska brings a robust program to our youth that will propel them forward as students and members of our communities.”
Superintendent Derrick Joel said the partnership fits with Raymond Central’s mission of providing a positive learning environment that prepares students to be responsible citizens in an ever-changing society.
Civic Nebraska focuses on developing participants’ critical thinking, civic leadership and problem-solving skills, said Charity Iromuanya, Civic Nebraska’s Youth Leadership Programs manager.
“Students who can think critically about and make meaning of the world around them are better able to succeed in their individual environments,” she said.