Civic Nebraska to run before- and after-school programs in Ceresco, Valparaiso

Civic Nebraska, a statewide nonprofit dedicated to increasing students’ civic engagement, will partner with Raymond Central Public Schools to run a new before- and after-school program.

The Raymond Central program will launch in August at Valparaiso and Ceresco elementary schools, the first before- and after-school programs at the district located north of Lincoln.

Civic Nebraska already runs seven school-based programs in the state, though this will be the first one outside of Lincoln and Omaha.

In Lincoln, the organization runs two high school Community Learning Centers, at Lincoln High and Northeast, as well as CLCs at Campbell and Randolph elementary schools. It runs programs at two elementary schools and one middle school in Omaha.

Civic Nebraska will host an informational meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Raymond Central High School, 1800 W. Agnew Road. Parents and families are welcome.

The initiative offers supervised before- and after-school activities, after-school clubs, academic and learning experiences and enrichment opportunities. It also will provide a range of integrated support services for Raymond Central students and families.