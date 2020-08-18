City of Lincoln plans to lower school zone speed limits

Larger changes will take time, additional traffic engineering and design work and money the council will need to budget for in the future, they said.

The changes pose challenges to some school zones like the one around Campbell Elementary School, which borders Superior Street.

Lutjeharms said traffic engineers will study that zone further and may have to reduce the overall speed limit from 40 mph on that stretch of Superior Street.

Traffic engineering rules governing speed limits do not allow cities to reduce speed limits further than 15 mph from the posted limit for a school zone, so Lutjeharms said the city may have to consider reducing the speed limit on Superior Street to 35 mph.

Councilman Roy Christensen asked why the city would lower the school zone speed limit in residential areas only to 20 mph and not to 10 mph in accordance with the typical 15 mph reduction.

"That variation (in speeds) is oftentimes what leads to crashes, (more) than the speed itself," Lutjeharms said.

Whether the new standards would lead to changes at 84th Street and Leighton Avenue wasn't clear Monday.