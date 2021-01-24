City of Lincoln moving ahead on new $6.5 million rec center in Air Park next to school

Bonding for the project would mark a rare capital improvement project in which Parks and Recreation would borrow money to build, but Yost said the alternative means saving money for 10 to 15 years and doesn't seem practical.

"We don’t think we have that time left in the existing building," he said.

The bond would require City Council approval, and the debt would be repaid with annual keno funds the Parks and Recreation Department already receives, so the department considers debt financing low-risk, Yost said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Parks and Recreation's last bond, in the early 2010s, paid for construction of a new clubhouse at Holmes Golf Course, Yost said.

As for the current rec center, the city must demolish the building when it vacates it as stipulated in its agreement with the Lincoln Airport Authority, Yost said.

In the next few months, Parks Department staff plan to solicit public input on desired uses for the new center that they can factor into the new building's design and construction.

The new building remains in the design phase, with construction pegged to start in August and finish in May 2023, Yost said.

"It still catches me off-guard," Williams said of momentum behind the new center.