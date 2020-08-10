City Hall: Should city put any extra budget money toward after-school programs?

Councilwoman Sändra Washington has proposed allocating up to $100,000 to libraries and recreation centers to support after-school programs if increased property valuations generate enough extra tax dollars.
Washington said she was moved to propose this pandemic-related budget policy after Lincoln Public Schools said that several schools with the largest proportion of students from low-income families had some of the most requests opting for remote learning this fall.
"The reasons they're giving are that they don't have health insurance and they're concerned about their children contracting or carrying the virus home when their family circumstances are such that they wouldn't be able to financially bear the cost of that," Washington said.
While she recognizes the city and school district have separate budgets, she said the city could help provide those families safe places for children to do schoolwork outside of their home.
In an interview, Washington said the money could, for example, help pay for the libraries to open meeting spaces by supporting the staffing required to clean them after each use.
She proposed her idea Monday, but it met immediate skepticism from the council, which has all but signed off on a wage freeze for most unionized city employees and cuts across city departments in a budget balancing measure.
City finance staff project the property valuations in Lincoln could increase 2.49%, largely from increases for commercial properties.
Her proposal would kick in only if the valuations came in at 2.5% or higher.
Final valuations for municipal budgeting purposes will come in on Aug. 20, and the council will formally adopt the city's budget on Aug. 24. The budget they adopt that day dictates the level at which they will set the property tax levy.
The current budget proposes a flat property tax rate.
Council Chair Richard Meginnis said the council should keep in mind whose money they're talking about and, if anything, lower the property tax rate if the property value increases more than expected.
"If we're on such a tight budget, why are we deciding to spend more?" Meginnis asked.
Councilwoman Tammy Ward said she wouldn't mind waiting until after Aug. 20 to see what should be done.
"We need to be mindful of what we’ve asked others to do within city government," Ward said.
The council was expected to vote on the proposal Wednesday.
EPA proposes clean air designation
Environmental Protection Agency officials have proposed granting Lancaster County a federal status denoting it has safe levels of sulfur dioxide, a gas typically produced during electricity generation.
Along with denoting cleaner air here, the new status, if formally granted, could mean less monitoring for county health officials and also greater economic opportunity.
Gary Bergstrom, the air quality manager at the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, said the designation comes after three years of health department monitoring found sulfur dioxide levels at less than half of the federal monitoring standard.
The county had not previously had a classification because the EPA didn't have enough information to make a designation, according to an agency news release.
The Health Department and Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy monitored near the Nebraska Public Power District's Sheldon Station, a coal-burning power plant just north of Hallam.
Coal-fired power plants continue to be among the biggest sulfur dioxide sources in the U.S., according to the American Lung Association.
Sulfur dioxide can cause wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness and other problems, especially during exercise or physical activity, the association said. And prolonged exposure to high levels increases respiratory symptoms and reduces the ability of the lungs to function.
Checking in
COVID-19 concerns canceled Lincoln's plans to host 1,000 of the best rodeoing high schoolers in the U.S. in July.
The fallout of the rodeo that wasn't at the Lancaster Event Center continues to unfold, especially as the Lancaster County Ag Society seeks to recover financially from losing its marquee event for the year.
But what's been the fallout for the last-minute host of the National High School Finals Rodeo?
Guthrie, Oklahoma, population 11,417, held the rodeo from July 17 to July 23 at Lazy E Arena.
Guthrie is the seat of Logan County and a half-hour's drive north of Oklahoma City.
National High School Rodeo Association officials picked Lazy E Arena to pinch-hit as host because facility officials proved the ability to safely host events after early pandemic restrictions eased, an association news release said.
Logan County has recorded 222 cases of coronavirus and one death since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Between July 26 and Aug. 8, the two weeks immediately following the rodeo, the county recorded 74 cases, according to the New York Times.
The county continues to rank toward the bottom of Oklahoma counties in cases per capita, and the Times' tracker of recent cases does not show a concerning trend.
Fast takes
Cyndi Lamm -- The mayoral candidate who lost to Leirion Gaylor Baird last year has been supportive of Madsen's in the mask mandate showdown. She even patronized Madsen's last Friday, when the north Lincoln pool hall and bowling alley welcomed dozens of customers even as the city had issued a shutdown order. Makes one wonder how Lamm would have handled the pandemic and recommendations from her public health department to close businesses or restrict their operations as mayor?
$4,495 -- The cost to put Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies through training on how to safely de-escalate encounters with people in emotional distress. The course will be paid for with money from forfeited assets, Chief Deputy Sheriff Todd Duncan said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.
