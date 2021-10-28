Christian student group sues UNL for discrimination in student fee policies

A Christian student organization is suing the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in federal court after it was denied access to student fees to bring a speaker to campus.

Ratio Christi — a Latin phrase meaning "the reason for Christ" — said a student-led Fee Allocation Committee denied its request for $1,500 in funding from an account created for student organizations.

The lawsuit, which names all eight members of the Board of Regents, as well as system and campus administrators, was filed in U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

The registered student organization, which is being represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom, started at UNL in 2018, part of more than 150 ministries around the globe focused on the "historical, scientific, and philosophical reasons to believe Christianity is true."

Members of the group had applied for $1,500 in University Program Council funds distributed through UNL's student government to bring Robert Audi, a former UNL faculty member who now teaches at the University of Notre Dame, for a talk in April.

Audi's lecture was titled: "Is Belief in God Rational Given the Evils of This World? A Christian Philosopher Responds to the Most Popular Argument Against God."