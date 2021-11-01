Christian nonprofit that serves Lincoln youth kicks off $2.5 million campaign for new facility

The group has already raised $400,000 of the $1 million needed by the end of the year to qualify for matching coronavirus relief grant funds administered by the state, said Schulte, who formerly served on the Lincoln Board of Education.

The Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act, which the Legislature passed this year, set aside funding for nonprofits — like Youth for Christ — looking to get a kick-start on capital campaigns impacted by the pandemic.

And if all goes well, construction could begin next summer, he said.

Youth for Christ serves more than 1,200 youth, with the goal of engaging them in a healthy relationship with God, Schulte said. This is done mainly through its Campus Life program at area schools, but the group also offers services for incarcerated youth and pregnant or parenting students.

Campus Life programs are offered at Lincoln High School, Lincoln Northeast; Lux, Moore, Mickle, Culler and Scott middle schools; and Norris and Ashland-Greenwood.

Schulte said Youth for Christ has seen an increased demand for mental health services, mentors and spiritual guidance during the past 18 months.