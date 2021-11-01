Christian nonprofit that serves Lincoln youth kicks off $2.5 million campaign for new facility

An old house converted into office space has served as the headquarters for Youth for Christ since the nonprofit purchased the property in southeast Lincoln more than 20 years ago.
The nondenominational organization, which serves area youth through various ministries, at one point thought about selling the lot and moving elsewhere.
But with Standing Bear High School set to open nearby in 2023, the nonprofit recognized it was uniquely positioned to continue serving students from its location near 70th Street and Pine Lake Road, said Youth for Christ executive director Matt Schulte.
Now, the group is thinking big.
Youth for Christ announced Monday it is moving forward with a capital campaign to build a $2.5 million, 12,600-square-foot facility on its 10-acre campus to meet an increasing demand for its services.
"This house, it was built for six people, not for 60 people," Schulte told the Journal Star. "Long-term, we just need some more square footage where we can host some larger events."
The new facility will feature a large gathering area capable of hosting about 300 people, classrooms and a kitchen, and will be outfitted with more up-to-date technology. Youth for Christ also plans to open the facility to outside events, as well, such as weddings.
The group has already raised $400,000 of the $1 million needed by the end of the year to qualify for matching coronavirus relief grant funds administered by the state, said Schulte, who formerly served on the Lincoln Board of Education.
The Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act, which the Legislature passed this year, set aside funding for nonprofits — like Youth for Christ — looking to get a kick-start on capital campaigns impacted by the pandemic.
And if all goes well, construction could begin next summer, he said.
Youth for Christ serves more than 1,200 youth, with the goal of engaging them in a healthy relationship with God, Schulte said. This is done mainly through its Campus Life program at area schools, but the group also offers services for incarcerated youth and pregnant or parenting students.
Campus Life programs are offered at Lincoln High School, Lincoln Northeast; Lux, Moore, Mickle, Culler and Scott middle schools; and Norris and Ashland-Greenwood.
Schulte said Youth for Christ has seen an increased demand for mental health services, mentors and spiritual guidance during the past 18 months.
"Teens are struggling now more than ever," Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, an honorary chairperson for the capital campaign, said in a news release. "I stand behind this project, as it will lead to more godly men and women investing in the lives of teens."
Other honorary chairpersons include: Mike Anderson, owner and CEO of Anderson Auto Group, former Nebraska football player Aaron Davis, and Bryan Clark, senior pastor emeritus at Lincoln Berean Church.
