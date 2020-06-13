Christian academy comes to Beatrice

BEATRICE -- A new school is coming to Beatrice, and its education model may be different than anything the community’s seen.
Following the Acton Academy model, students at the Beatrice Christian Academy will learn independently and with peers through Socratic discussions and hands-on activities.
Amy Weichel, the school's only teacher — a position she refers to as a guide — said she got the idea when she was seeking to give her kids a Christian middle and high school education, but found the nearest schools were in Lincoln.
Weichel previously taught preschool in Libertyville, Illinois, and a combination classroom of kindergarten and first grade in Tampa, Florida. Her family moved to Beatrice in 2012, and her husband, Derek, is an orthopedic surgeon at Beatrice Community Hospital.
Weichel said the school will start with kindergarten through sixth grade, but she plans to expand for the 2021-2022 school year.
“Reinventing Christian education to me means it’s just not a traditional school model that we’re going to have here,” Weichel explained. “It’s going to be a focus on character development and different aspects of their life. Instead of having all of the subjects, we have a chunk of time for core skills like reading, math, writing, spelling. Then in the afternoon we’ll have a communicator’s workshop, a writer’s workshop and a quest time, which is more hands-on learning.”
The first Acton Academy was founded in 2009 in Austin, Texas, and there are now over 200 of the schools around the world. The Beatrice Christian Academy is accredited through the International Association of Learner Driven Schools. The core philosophy of the school is that each child is a genius who can change the world.
Weichel said some of the differences from traditional schooling include no homework or grades, teaching different grade levels together and having four- to six-week sessions from September to July, with a week’s break between each session.
She admitted this kind of learning is not for everyone, and that she expects to have a small school with 20-30 students in each classroom, which she calls studios.
A part of the Acton model is the hero’s journey, which Weichel said she’s changed to a Christian hero's journey.
“We believe that each child has a God-given gift that can change the world in a profound way,” Weichel said. “We’re all on our hero’s journey. We want to help the learners in our studio to find their passion and how they can change the world.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!