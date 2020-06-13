Christian academy comes to Beatrice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BEATRICE -- A new school is coming to Beatrice, and its education model may be different than anything the community’s seen.

Following the Acton Academy model, students at the Beatrice Christian Academy will learn independently and with peers through Socratic discussions and hands-on activities.

Amy Weichel, the school's only teacher — a position she refers to as a guide — said she got the idea when she was seeking to give her kids a Christian middle and high school education, but found the nearest schools were in Lincoln.

Weichel previously taught preschool in Libertyville, Illinois, and a combination classroom of kindergarten and first grade in Tampa, Florida. Her family moved to Beatrice in 2012, and her husband, Derek, is an orthopedic surgeon at Beatrice Community Hospital.

Weichel said the school will start with kindergarten through sixth grade, but she plans to expand for the 2021-2022 school year.