Children of state of Nebraska employees can attend community colleges for free

The dependent children of Nebraska state employees will be able to attend in-state community colleges for free through a program announced Monday.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said the plan to provide 100% tuition reimbursement to children of state employees who enroll in community colleges is an effort to teach students workforce skills that can lead to employment in Nebraska.

"We need to get people the skills to get available jobs in the workforce," the governor said at a news conference.

Paul Illich, president of Southeast Community College, said the state's community college system "provides a skilled workforce (that is) vital to economic development" in Nebraska.

Ninety percent of its graduates stay in the state, he said, and help strengthen the economy.

As many as a thousand children may be eligible for the assistance, with costs to the state estimated at $500,000 in the first year and $1 million in the second year. The benefit will provide 100% tuition support up to age 25 and begin this summer.

In answer to a question, Jason Jackson, director of the Department of Administrative Services and the state's chief human resources officer, said the same benefit is not being extended to students who enroll at the University of Nebraska, but that the state would "evaluate the first two years (of the new program) before considering expansion."

Jackson said the program will provide a new benefit for state employees while addressing the state's workforce, economic development and youth retention needs.

"Jobs are available," Ricketts said, and Nebraska is "competing for talent" to fill them.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.