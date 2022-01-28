 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Child suffers concussion after LPS bus rolls into curb

  • 0
School Bus, 08.19

School buses sit in the lot outside Lincoln Public Schools' transportation building.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

A Lincoln Public Schools student suffered a concussion Thursday when a school bus rolled forward into a curb, causing the student inside the bus to fall, LPS Transportation Director Ryan Robley said in a statement.

The bus should've had its emergency parking brake engaged, as is standard procedure for all LPS buses parked at student stops, the statement said.

The incident occurred outside the student's residence while staff were helping the 8-year-old child, who is in a wheelchair, out of the bus.

The parent of the child was present and took the child to see a medical professional.

Robley called the incident unfortunate and said LPS will be communicating safety reminders to all transportation staff and providing retraining on the required safety protocols.

'We're trying our best' — A tough two weeks for Lincoln school workers as staffing 'crisis' mounts
Bus driver shortage creates unprecedented delays for some LPS students
Lincoln bus driver disciplined after student mistakenly left on bus

Reach the writer at jthompson@journalstar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News