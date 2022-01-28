Child suffers concussion after LPS bus rolls into curb

A Lincoln Public Schools student suffered a concussion Thursday when a school bus rolled forward into a curb, causing the student inside the bus to fall, LPS Transportation Director Ryan Robley said in a statement.

The bus should've had its emergency parking brake engaged, as is standard procedure for all LPS buses parked at student stops, the statement said.

The incident occurred outside the student's residence while staff were helping the 8-year-old child, who is in a wheelchair, out of the bus.

The parent of the child was present and took the child to see a medical professional.

Robley called the incident unfortunate and said LPS will be communicating safety reminders to all transportation staff and providing retraining on the required safety protocols.

Reach the writer at jthompson@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.