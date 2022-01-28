Child care centers, parents scramble after LPS' decision to close on Fridays

Citing staffing shortages and rapidly rising quarantine counts, Lincoln Public Schools has declared COVID Recovery Fridays to help teachers catch up.
Within minutes of Lincoln Public Schools announcing earlier this month it would temporarily close school on Fridays, Kelly Kiihne's phone began to ring.
The owner of Kelly's Kids North East, a child care center in Havelock, was fielding calls from parents scrambling to line up appointments in the wake of the decision that there would be no school Jan. 21, Jan. 28 and Feb. 4 to help deal with school staffing issues.
Kelly Kiihne
Courtesy photo
"I serve low-income families that are living paycheck to paycheck that can't take a day off, let alone three," Kiihne said.
Luckily Kiihne's center, which primarily cares for infants and toddlers, also accepts school-aged children, like it did last Friday, the first of three additional days off at LPS that have forced child care centers already stretched thin by the pandemic and parents to make last-minute arrangements to care for young children who would otherwise be in school.
The surge has been demanding on Lincoln's schools, which have struggled to staff classrooms, cafeterias, kitchens and buses since the second semester began Jan. 5 as hundreds of workers entered quarantine, either from testing positive or contact tracing, an issue further compounded by an ongoing lack of substitutes.
That forced LPS to shorten the school week by a day to give teachers a chance to make up plan time they lost from covering classes for their absent colleagues and help students make up missed work.
But LPS is not alone in facing staffing problems: Child care directors like Kiihne have had a difficult time finding enough employees to staff their centers, too. And when school is out, they have to scramble even harder to accommodate the influx of potential drop-ins. The staffing troubles have even prompted Kiihne to limit her hours.
"We're in the same boat as not having the same amount of staff, so the burden just gets shifted from one place to another," she said.
And that has forced Kiihne and her staff to be creative. Days off like these weren't on the calendar.
"We're not just plopping them in front of a TV all day. We want to continue their (schooling) and keep them engaged," she said.
Courtney Gillett's daughter, a kindergartner at Riley Elementary School, goes to the Children's Place child care center at 39th and Vine streets before and after school. But with the shortened weeks, Gillett has had to pay extra so her daughter can stay the entire day on Fridays.
"I do know it kind of hits my bank account a little bit," she said. "That's sort of the negative."
She understands the reasoning behind LPS' decision. Teachers are overworked. Schools are understaffed. But so are child care centers.
"It's taking the stress from the teachers and putting it on the (child care) staff," she said.
Other parents are not as lucky as Gillett, who has child care lined up when school is out. Children's Place, for example, is not accepting any extra kids because they simply don't have enough workers to watch them.
And when Chris Bruner, the center's director, has to tell parents that, she hears a similar refrain.
"The only response I get is, 'I've heard that from a lot of centers I've already called, and I'll keep going down the list and see if anyone has openings,'" said Bruner.
That can put families — especially low-income and single-parent homes — in "quite the bind," Bruner said.
Hannah McMahon is a single mother of three children juggling college classes and work. She had to find care for her fifth-grade son, who attends a private school, when the before- and after-school center he normally goes to announced it would close on the three Fridays off.
McMahon is fortunate to have a support system of family members to fall back on, and she was able to adjust her work schedule, but "it's definitely that scrambling of 'OK, not what I have planned,'" she said.
"The teachers are overworked. They're picking up all the extra slack, but child care centers are also struggling and scrambling to stay safe," McMahon said.
McMahon's two younger children — a 3-year-old and 18-month-old — also attend a separate child care center. She's grateful that she can afford the care — which for some can cost hundreds if not thousands of dollars — with aid from her family. She's also glad she could even find openings in the first place.
"There are a million and one great options, (but) the waitlists are crazy," she said. "I know people who've given up."
When the pandemic started in March 2020, it was quite the opposite: Many parents opted to keep their children at home and enrollment at child care centers dropped.
While numbers have rebounded, Bruner said, traversing the uncertainties of COVID-19 hasn't changed. Children's Place closed in May 2020 because of an outbreak, and last month Kelly's Kids North East closed down because of COVID-19, too.
Simply put, a pandemic is like nothing Bruner has ever seen in her 40 years as director.
"This was a whole new ballgame," she said.
Down the street from Belmont Elementary School, the Belmont Community Center is staying open for school-aged children on Friday. The center serves many low-income families who rely on its services before and after school and when classes are out.
"We made a joke about how many parents were calling us," said Emily Koopmann, the Belmont center director. "You could tell there was some pressure to call us and get it figured out as soon as possible."
Max Graves (right) fills in a coloring sheet alongside Behzad Nazari and staff member Megan Groth during craft time on Jan. 21 at Belmont Community Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Koopmann wonders if there could have been more forewarning for parents and child care centers when LPS announced Jan. 14 it would close school on Fridays — a week before the first extra day off.
Others, like Gillett, are more concerned about schools switching to online learning, which officials say could happen on the individual building and classroom level if there isn't sufficient staff.
"If that ever does happen, I'm going to be struggling."
Atlas Swepson (from left), Marcus Ehlers, Lily Clough, staff member Gilliyan Hueske and Malikhi Curry work on bead bracelets during craft time last week at Belmont Community Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
