Check out how schools within LPS fared on latest state assessments

Nebraska students fared worse on state assessments last spring compared to before the pandemic, but local school leaders are raising questions about the validity of the results and new school performance classifications that are largely based on the results.

Statewide, 47% of students were proficient in reading, while 46% met the proficiency benchmark in math, according to results of the state assessment administered by the Nebraska Department of Education in the spring to students in grades 3-8.

That's down from the 52% of students who were proficient in both math and reading before the pandemic.

High school juniors are assessed through the ACT and scores are reported in terms of the percentage of students on track for college.

Just 46% and 44% of juniors met expectations in reading and math, respectively, down from 51% in reading and 52% in math in 2018-19. Forty-eight percent were on track in science, down 5 percentage points

The latest results of the Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System, the state's assessment framework, provide one of the first holistic evaluations of Nebraska students throughout the pandemic, although the assessment has changed since COVID-19 disrupted classrooms.

Under the new assessment model, which combines elements from the old format and the MAP Growth assessment, students would be evaluated over the course of the year in what's known as a "through-year" model.

The state had planned to roll out the modified assessment in 2019-20, before COVID-19 got in the way. Instead, the state moved ahead in the spring of 2021 with a pilot program focusing on core content areas to gather data on the test, but 8,500 fewer students were assessed.

How LPS schools rated EXCELLENT Elementaries--Adams, Eastridge, Fredstrom, Kahoa, Maxey, Zeman Middle school--Moore GREAT Elementaries--Arnold, Beattie, Calvert, Cavett, Elliott, Everett, Hill, Holmes, Humann, Kloefkorn, Morley, Norwood, Pershing, Pyrtle, Rousseau, Sheridan, Wysong Middle schools--Lux, Pound, Scott High school--East GOOD Elementaries--Belmont, Brownell, Campbell, Clinton, Hartley, Huntington, Kooser, Lakeview, McPhee, Meadow Lane, Prescott, Randolph, Riley, Roper, West Lincoln Middle schools--Goodrich, Irving, Lefler, Mickle, Park, Schoo High school--Lincoln High, North Star, Northeast, Southeast, Southwest NEEDS IMPROVEMENT Elementary--Saratoga Middle schools--Culler, Dawes

Last school year, students were only tested in the spring using the new test, while pilot assessments were also administered in the fall and winter at some districts. Lincoln Public Schools students only took the spring test.

The number of Nebraska students assessed was back at its pre-pandemic normal of more than 99%.

The scores are a major factor in the state's accountability system, which classifies districts and schools as excellent, great, good or needs support in order to measure their year-to-year progress. The state hit pause on releasing new classifications during the pandemic but revived them this time around.

Overall, the distribution of schools in the great category dipped -- 44% were great in 2019, compared to 32% today -- while the number of schools in the excellent and needs improvement strata both increased.

LPS' overall classification dropped from great to good, while three of the district's schools were listed as needs improvement: Saratoga Elementary and Culler and Dawes middle schools. LPS had no schools listed as needing improvement in 2019.

Likewise, the number of excellent and great schools within LPS both dropped, while 27 schools were classified as good compared to 17 in 2019.

Adams, Eastridge, Fredstrom, Kahoa, Maxey and Zeman elementary schools and Moore Middle School were classified as excellent, the highest category.

On the testing side, Lincoln students in grades 3-8 outscored state students as a whole, with 50% proficient in reading and 48% proficient in math. That's down from 56% of LPS students proficient in both subjects in 2019.

Meanwhile, 44% of high school juniors were on track in math, 46% in reading and 48% in science, down from before the pandemic when those figures were over 50%.

LPS officials, however, have expressed "serious concerns" about both the scores and subsequent classifications, citing changes to the test and the use of old cut scores they say skew the data and make drawing comparisons problematic.

"It really was a radically different state accountability assessment than we're used to," said Matt Larson, LPS associate superintendent of instruction.

The through-year model -- which is not used by other states -- reduced the number of testing items used to measure student achievement in certain standards, LPS officials say.

The assessment used reading and math cut scores -- the score set by the state that separates testers in different proficiency categories -- from the old test, according to Leslie Eastman, LPS director of assessment and evaluation.

The stark gaps in proficiency scores in science, reading and math especially call into question the use of old cut scores, Eastman said.

About 60% of LPS students and 66% of students statewide were proficient in science, the cut scores for which were set last summer. Those percentages are significantly higher than in reading, for example, which is highly correlated to science proficiency.

"I have some major concerns about the interpretability of these scores," she said.

Setting cut scores is a long process that involves setting standards for the test and drawing input from classroom teachers, which LPS officials say is a "judgmental" process that can be greatly influenced by what it means to be proficient.

The Nebraska State Board of Education ultimately approves cut scores.

David Jespersen, a spokesperson with the Nebraska Department of Education, said the NSCAS results follow trends with other tests, like the ACT and the National Assessment of Educational Progress.

State officials were set to address the scores at a Wednesday morning news conference.

In addition to state classifications, federal designations were also assigned to districts, intended to help schools focus on specific student groups, like special education.

Under those classifications, which operate on different rules than the state's, four LPS schools were identified as needing comprehensive support for improvement: Huntington and Clinton elementary schools and Dawes and Culler middle schools.

Schools that are deemed to need improvement, whether on a state or federal basis, typically put together a school improvement plan. There also has been in the past collaboration between principals to examine student outcome data and patterns.

The state's classifications are based on a number of factors, including test scores, participation in assessments, the graduation rate, chronic absenteeism and progress toward English language proficiency.

Sarah Salem, director of continuous improvement and professional learning at LPS, cautioned against viewing the rankings as a measure of school quality since it draws from so many factors.

"To say it's a measure of school quality, I think is unfair to the teachers who are doing amazing things, principals who are putting together effective programs that are making a difference," Salem said.

LPS officials said the district is more focused on using metrics like the district's graduation rate and scores from the MAP Growth test it administers itself, rather than NSCAS or the subsequent rankings.

"We need accountability so that we can be transparent with the public about what's happening in our schools," Salem said. "We just don't believe this model is a good measure of that."