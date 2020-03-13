You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Charter offering free internet for households with students
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Charter offering free internet for households with students

Spectrum

Charter Communications has an offer for households with students.

 Courtesy photo

Charter announced Friday that it will start offering free internet for 60 days to new customers who have students in the household.

Charter, which is one of the main internet providers in Lincoln and Southeast Nebraska, said that starting Monday its Spectrum internet service will be free for two months for households with K-12 or college students who do not already have a Spectrum internet subscription. The company also said it will waive installation fees.

In addition, Charter said it will partner with local school districts to ensure students and their families are aware of its offer.

"As the country works collaboratively to contain this pandemic, broadband internet access will be increasingly essential to ensuring that people across the country are able to learn and work remotely, that businesses can continue to serve customers, and that Americans stay connected and engaged with family and friends," the company said in a news release.

Updated list of closings, cancellations and postponements in the Lincoln area

Lincoln Public Schools announced Friday that it will be closed to students for at least next week because of the coronavirus outbreak. LPS officials said instructional material will be sent electronically to families with internet access, but they still have to find a way to get materials to households without online capabilities.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and all other area colleges have announced plans to finish their semesters with online instruction to help try to curb the spread of disease.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Nebraska

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News