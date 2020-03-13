Charter offering free internet for households with students

Charter announced Friday that it will start offering free internet for 60 days to new customers who have students in the household.

Charter, which is one of the main internet providers in Lincoln and Southeast Nebraska, said that starting Monday its Spectrum internet service will be free for two months for households with K-12 or college students who do not already have a Spectrum internet subscription. The company also said it will waive installation fees.

In addition, Charter said it will partner with local school districts to ensure students and their families are aware of its offer.

"As the country works collaboratively to contain this pandemic, broadband internet access will be increasingly essential to ensuring that people across the country are able to learn and work remotely, that businesses can continue to serve customers, and that Americans stay connected and engaged with family and friends," the company said in a news release.

Lincoln Public Schools announced Friday that it will be closed to students for at least next week because of the coronavirus outbreak. LPS officials said instructional material will be sent electronically to families with internet access, but they still have to find a way to get materials to households without online capabilities.