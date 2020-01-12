Change of focus: LPS moving focus programs inside high schools

The decision to move away from off-site focus programs is based on a couple of realities: While some students like the smaller, off-campus locations, they’re expensive and present significant logistical problems for some students, who don't want to be away from their home high schools.

“For us, it’s what can we create that engages kids in things that interest them and that connect them to world, that brings industries into schools in an advisory, part-time role,” Joel said.

The future of the district’s focus programs has been under discussion for years. The entrepreneurship and IT focus programs were folded into The Career Academy when it opened in 2015.

LPS also began offering busing to all the focus programs in 2015, because of concerns that transportation was a barrier for some students. But that’s an expensive proposition, and LPS officials have been impressed with the success of the academically rigorous International Baccalaureate program at Lincoln High.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A study completed last year looked not only at the science, arts and humanities and career academy programs, but at the International Baccalaureate program and a junior ROTC program at Northeast.