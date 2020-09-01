Chancellor tells UNL's Greeks 'no negativity' associated with quarantining houses

"The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has the responsibility for determining if they think there is potential for community spread to take further action or recommendation in trying to prevent that," Green said. "When there is a potential cluster of cases over a period of time that gives them concern to feel like there needs to be additional quarantine put in place, they then recommend that that happens."

Green said UNL does not receive test results and urged Greek members to not avoid getting tested if they feel they have been exposed or are experiencing symptoms to prevent attention from being drawn to their houses.

"We are very concerned about that," Green said. "That is absolutely the wrong thing to do. It is absolutely putting everyone at risk rather than solving the problem or thinking the problem can be solved internally within an organization."

The chancellor also said while the UNL Student Code of Conduct allows for the university to discipline students who attend or host large parties, Greek students should not heed "an internal push, perhaps, about not reporting group gatherings for fear there would be some kind of punitive action."