Chancellor Green leading UNL delegation to Ireland, other regions ahead of Husker game

If you haven’t yet heard, the Huskers will play their long-awaited football game in Ireland this weekend.

While the 2022 season will kick off some 4,000 miles from Memorial Stadium, the fanfare and rhythm of events leading up to the game will be similar to other away games — if only on a larger scale.

As with other away games, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will send a delegation of administrators, faculty and staff to represent both the university and the Cornhusker state on the Emerald Isle.

Chancellor Ronnie Green and his wife, Jane, who arrived in Scotland earlier this week as part of a week-long schedule of tours and events ahead of Saturday's game, will lead UNL's contingent.

The chancellor's trip is being paid for by the NU Foundation and not state resources, a university spokeswoman said. The Foundation provides the NU campus chancellors some discretionary funds each year.

Green will be joined by chief of staff Michael Zeleny; Josh Davis, the associate vice chancellor for global affairs and the senior international officer; and Dan Linzell, associate dean for graduate and international programs in UNL’s College of Engineering.

Three members of the NU Board of Regents — Tim Clare of Lincoln, Rob Schafer of Beatrice and Paul Kenney of Amherst — will also represent Nebraska at the game.

Regents’ travel, similar to Green's, is paid for by the NU Foundation, while the regents are covering the costs incurred by their spouses, according to the university.

UNL will also be represented by Nebraska Alumni Association President Shelley Zaborowski and seven staff members, who will serve as tour hosts and help manage associated events, the university said.

The Greens and their travel companions toured Edinburgh Castle, which has stood for more than 3,000 years, and the Palace of Holyroodhouse used by Mary, Queen of Scots, before ending the day at the Royal Edinburgh Esplanade for a performance by Scottish pipe and drum bands and Highland dancers.

On Wednesday, the group will visit Falkland Palace and Garden built in the 1500s and used by monarchs for more than 200 years, before an evening reception back in Edinburgh.

Beginning Thursday, Green and others on the tour will cross the Irish Sea and arrive in Dublin, before traveling north to Belfast, Northern Ireland, for a tour of the city, including the Albert Memorial Clock tower, the opera house, and Shankill and Falls Road — sites important during the Troubles.

A visit to Hayden's Family Farm south of Dublin, where the dairy cow herd produces milk for Bailey's Irish Cream, is scheduled for Friday morning, before the tour returns to the capital in preparation for the weekend's football events.

As part of its contract with Irish American Events Limited, UNL leaders will also don the scarlet and cream on behalf of the university at several meet-and-greet events in Dublin.

UNL leaders are scheduled to attend a welcome event hosted by Claire Cronin, the U.S. ambassador to Ireland, as well as a private welcome event hosted by an Irish business leader.

Green and company will also attend a business networking opportunity at the Ireland-U.S. CEO Club Lunch, and participate in a forum with university administrators from Trinity College and University College Dublin.

There, they'll "discuss strengths and potential collaborative opportunities," according to a list of events provided by UNL.

That's all before the Huskers and Northwestern Wildcats even take the field.

In UNL's contract with Irish American Events Limited, the university has also committed to sending a contingent of the Cornhusker Marching Band — 50 members and their instruments are making the trip — to participate in a parade scheduled for Thursday, a pep rally Friday, and a pregame event Saturday.

The Nebraska football team arrived Tuesday in Dublin, stopping to check out Aviva Stadium before ending the day at a sponsored dinner at Mansion House.

The Huskers will practice in Dublin on Wednesday.

Fans of the Big Red continued to make their way to Ireland on Tuesday, part of a Nebraska contingent that is expected to number between 10,000 and 15,000 at Saturday's game.

Joined by a delegation of Nebraska business leaders, Gov. Pete Ricketts is leading a trade mission to the United Kingdom and Ireland this week.

On Monday, the group was part of a roundtable discussion with insurance leaders in London.

One key university leader who won’t be making the trip across the Atlantic Ocean is NU President Ted Carter.

Instead of joining the Husker faithful at Aviva Stadium in Dublin to cheer on the Huskers, Carter will be in Annapolis, Maryland, where he will receive the 2022 U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association’s 2022 Distinguished Graduate Award.

Carter is a 1981 graduate of the Naval Academy, and served as its 62nd superintendent following a term as president of the Naval War College and career as a Naval Flight Officer.