Champions honored at state play production
Six high schools captured state titles in play production last week at the Nebraska School Activities Association state championships in Norfolk.

Gretna claimed its 11th Class A championship in a row with its rendition of "Confessions of a Dirty Blonde."

Since 1987, Gretna has won 28 state championships competing in Classes A and B.

Malcolm, competing in the Class A division, was runner-up in Friday's contest in Norfolk. Lincoln High and Lincoln East finished third and sixth, respectively.

Six plays advance to the state finals in each class.

York won the Class B title, with its play "Bonnie and Clyde."

The Class C-1 champion, Wausmond (Wausa and Osmond), performed "And to Death We Shall Return (Reasons NOT to be a Mortician)."

Hartington-Newcastle, the Class C-2 champion, performed "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum."

In Class D-1, Holy Family/St. Francis won with "Under a Cavern Sky."

The winning Class D-2 play was "The Diviners" by Arnold.

Other runner-up teams were Ogallala (Class B), Archbishop Bergan (Class C-1), Hemingford (Class C-2), Callaway (Class D-1) and Potter-Dix (Class D-2).

