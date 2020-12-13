 Skip to main content
Champions honored at state play production
Champions honored at state play production

Six high schools captured state titles in play production last week at the Nebraska School Activities Association state championships in Norfolk.

Gretna repeated as the Class A champion with its rendition of "Something Rotten!"

Lincoln High was fifth with its performance of "Lafayette No. 1."

York won the Class B title, with its play "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder."

The Class C-1 champion, Wausmond, performed "Hold On."

Creighton, the Class C-2 champion, performed "Romeo To Go."

In Class D-1, Pawnee City won with "Gathering Blue."

The winning Class D-2 play was "Elephant's Graveyard" by Arnold.

Runner-up teams were Omaha Skutt (Class A), Omaha Concordia (Class B), Archbishop Bergan (Class C-1), Loup City (Class C-2), Stapleton (Class D-1) and Chambers (Class D-2).

NSAA board awards state bowling to Sun Valley Lanes for five years; discusses no-fan option for winter sports
North Bend Central wins state unified bowling championship

