Champions honored at state play production
  • Updated
Six high schools captured state titles in play production this week at the Nebraska School Activities Association state championships in Norfolk.

Gretna repeated as the Class A champion with its rendition of "Bullets Over Broadway." Lincoln High was fourth with its performance of "Second Samuel," while Lincoln North Star was sixth with its version of "Mary Shelley's Frankenstein."

Omaha Concordia won the Class B title, with its play "A Midsummer Night's Dream."

The Class C-1 champion, Aquinas, performed "The Last Illusion."

Hartington-Newcastle, the Class C-2 champion, performed "Young Frankenstein."

In Class D-1, Paxton won with "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer."

The winning Class D-2 play was "These Shining Lives" by St. Mary's.

Runner-up teams were Norfolk (Class A), Minden (Class B), Wausmond (Class C-1), Loup City (Class C-2), Callaway (Class D-1) and Arnold (Class D-2).

