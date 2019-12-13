Champions honored at state play production

Six high schools captured state titles in play production this week at the Nebraska School Activities Association state championships in Norfolk.

Gretna repeated as the Class A champion with its rendition of "Bullets Over Broadway." Lincoln High was fourth with its performance of "Second Samuel," while Lincoln North Star was sixth with its version of "Mary Shelley's Frankenstein."

Omaha Concordia won the Class B title, with its play "A Midsummer Night's Dream."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Class C-1 champion, Aquinas, performed "The Last Illusion."

Hartington-Newcastle, the Class C-2 champion, performed "Young Frankenstein."

In Class D-1, Paxton won with "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer."

The winning Class D-2 play was "These Shining Lives" by St. Mary's.

Runner-up teams were Norfolk (Class A), Minden (Class B), Wausmond (Class C-1), Loup City (Class C-2), Callaway (Class D-1) and Arnold (Class D-2).