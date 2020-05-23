Chadron State to pay $900,000 in settlement of Title IX lawsuit

"Both on the field and off, Fatima was dedicated to inspiring, mentoring and championing her teammates and friends," her parents and stepfather said in a statement. "This settlement ensures that legacy will endure and that she will continue to help others while also making Chadron a safer and more welcoming community."

The memorial is expected to cost as much as $25,000 and will be paid for through cash funds, according to a spokeswoman for the college system.

Chadron State President Randy Rhine must also send Larios' parents a letter of condolence, and the college agreed to allow Roohbakhsh and two other family members one-time, private access to her former dorm room.

The college also agreed to make a good-faith effort to return a white, black and red softball glove with Larios' name and her number — 20 — inscribed on it, as well as her softball jerseys, according to the settlement.

An attorney for the state college system, George Martin of the Baird Holm law firm, said Chadron State was confident it could prove no wrongdoing on the school's part in court, but knew the standards in Title IX litigation meant the state could be on the hook for millions in attorneys' fees and court costs even if the jury awarded Larios' family even a small sum.