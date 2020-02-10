Chadron State's response to reported rape was 'not reasonable,' judge says

During that interview, the man admitted the woman told him to stop at least once and he pursued her into a bathroom after she ran away from him, according to the Title IX investigation report.

The man was not arrested, however, nor were charges filed against him.

Chadron State issued a "no contact -- no retaliation order" against him and restricted him from the on-campus residence hall where she worked. He was also ordered to attend weekly counseling sessions, complete an online course of obtaining consent before engaging in sexual activity and to read a book and journal his thoughts.

But the student who admitted to sexual assaulting the woman was not suspended or expelled from campus -- an authority colleges and universities have under Title IX, which prohibits discrimination against students based upon their gender.

Batallion noted that decision gave the appearance Chadron State had turned a blind eye to the woman's circumstances.

"Given the information known to the college, there is evidence that would support a conclusion that the college's response to the situation was not reasonable," Batallion wrote.

The federal court ordered the attorneys for the woman and the state college system to schedule a pretrial conference and trial.

