Certification hurdles among factors driving racial disparities in teachers, testifiers tell lawmakers

The need to diversify the state's teaching workforce is clear, said Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, who chairs the committee.

"The more that we do that, the more we learn about each other, the better we can become as a state," Walz said.

Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, who serves on the committee and is Black, said he had few teachers that looked like him outside of coaches in high school.

McKinney, who signed onto the resolution along with Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, considered the issue a matter of pay. It's hard to convince somebody who grew up in an impoverished community, for example, to go to take on loans to go to college for a job without attractive pay, he said.

Another problem is certification, said Maddie Fennell, president of the Nebraska State Education Association.

Tests such as the Praxis, required for students entering education colleges and also when they are entering the workforce, aren't shown to correlate to teacher quality, she said, and other states have done away with them.

And the difficulty of those exams, especially for teachers with English as a second language, can prove prohibitive to recruiting a diverse workforce, Fennell added.