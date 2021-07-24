Central Community College earns a $100K grant from Metallica's foundation

Central Community College in Grand Island received a $100,000 grant through the Metallica Scholars Initiative.
Yes, you read that correctly. Metallica.
Through its All Within My Hands Foundation, the legendary rock band seeks to invest in "the people and places that have supported the band," lifting up career and technical education.
"As a touring entity, we are in direct involvement with multiple essential career choices along our path," vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield said in a news release.
"From electrical, professional driving, culinary, mechanical maintenance, public safety, logistical organizers -- and that just scratches the surface," he added.
Central Community College is a member of the third cohort of the Metallica Scholars Initiative, and will use its grant to bolster its criminal justice program which trains law enforcement, correctional and probation officers, said Michael David, a criminal justice instructor at the college.
The funds will be prioritized for underrepresented female and minority students, the college said.
In a news release, President Matt Gotschall said CCC was proud to join other colleges that provide innovative opportunities for students in career and technical areas.
"It is a tremendous blessing when these efforts are noticed by generous donors," Gotschall said.
Walter G. Bumphus, president and CEO of the American Association of Community Colleges, said the nation's community colleges provide pathways to well-paying jobs through degrees, certificates and skills training.
"For Metallica to continue to invest in these students and communities is a testament to the power of the workforce education community colleges provide and we are proud to do this work with them," he said.
