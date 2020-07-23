Centennial superintendent resigns following arrest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UTICA — Centennial Public Schools Superintendent Tim DeWaard, who was arrested this month on accusations of child abuse and third degree sexual assault, resigned Monday.

DeWaard, 56, was the superintendent at Centennial since 2007.

After accepting DeWaard's resignation, the district's school board issued a statement.

“This past week has been extremely difficult for so many in our school district whether you’re a student, parent, teacher, principal, staff member, board member or community member, the serious accusation, arrest and charges levied against the superintendent struck most of us to our core," board members said.

"The victim as indicated by law enforcement is a minor, and as such should not and will not be identified by the school or the courts. We ask that you understand that as board members there is very little that we can comment on at this time, although we can tell you at this time that Mr. DeWaard has resigned."

Virginia Moon, a longtime school administrator in Nebraska, will take over as interim superintendent.

Prior to coming to Centennial, DeWaard served as a school administrator at Eustis-Farnam, Valentine and Tri County.