Celerion to open office at Innovation Campus in Lincoln

A Lincoln pharmaceutical and biotechnology company will open up a new office at Nebraska Innovation Campus, the research park announced Tuesday.

Celerion, which has conducted clinical studies for investigatory medicines in Lincoln for more than 50 years, will move into the Rise Building later this month.

Dan Duncan, executive director of Innovation Campus, called Celerion "a great long-term fit" for the campus.

"Their clinical research expertise will be invaluable as the Nebraska Food for Health Center continues to develop and companies in the Biotech Connector mature," Duncan said in a statement.

Celerion's vice president for global clinical research, Phil Bach, said the company was excited to open in proximity to university students, faculty members and other businesses in the biotechnology space.

"We are committed to scientific excellence that gives our clients the confidence to make fast, accurate decisions about their drug-development path," Bach said. "Establishing a partnership at NIC will allow us to provide new service avenues as clients look to bring their drugs to the market."