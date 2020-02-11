Celerion to open office at Innovation Campus in Lincoln

A Lincoln pharmaceutical and biotechnology company will open up a new office at Nebraska Innovation Campus, the research park announced Tuesday.
Celerion, which has conducted clinical studies for investigatory medicines in Lincoln for more than 50 years, will move into the Rise Building later this month.
Dan Duncan, executive director of Innovation Campus, called Celerion "a great long-term fit" for the campus.
"Their clinical research expertise will be invaluable as the Nebraska Food for Health Center continues to develop and companies in the Biotech Connector mature," Duncan said in a statement.
Celerion's vice president for global clinical research, Phil Bach, said the company was excited to open in proximity to university students, faculty members and other businesses in the biotechnology space.
You have free articles remaining.
"We are committed to scientific excellence that gives our clients the confidence to make fast, accurate decisions about their drug-development path," Bach said. "Establishing a partnership at NIC will allow us to provide new service avenues as clients look to bring their drugs to the market."
Opening an office at Innovation Campus will help the company expand its footprint in Lincoln and put Celerion in "an attractive location to Celerion's global visitors," the company said.
The move had been in the works since last year, and Celerion had taken out a building permit in November.
Inside the Rise Building, which opened at Innovation Campus in 2018, Celerion will conduct some of the clinical studies it does at its global headquarters, located at 621 Rose St.
Celerion will join Virtual Incision, a maker of surgical robots spun off from University of Nebraska research, as well as the Nebraska Safety Center and the Combine Incubator for food and ag companies on the first floor.
Duncan said Innovation Campus is continuing to work with companies interested in occupying space on the second and third floors of the Rise Building.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS