Catholic schools in Nebraska hit hard by pandemic but fare better than schools nationally

The pandemic has not been kind to Catholic schools in Nebraska, but they have fared better than U.S. Catholic schools overall, which saw the largest single-year decline in at least five decades.
The National Catholic Educational Association recently reported the 6.4% drop in enrollment this year in Catholic schools, with the pandemic acting as an “accelerant” for longstanding challenges.
The closure or consolidation of more than 200 schools and the challenges many parents faced to pay tuition were among the factors that led to the declining enrollment, according to the national association.
Between last year and this year, enrollment nationally dropped by 110,000 to about 1.6 million students in 5,981 schools. In the 1960s, enrollment was more than 5 million.
In Nebraska, enrollment in Catholic schools dropped by 1,400 students, said Jeremy Ekeler, associate director of education policy for the Nebraska Catholic Conference. That’s about a 4.5% drop statewide.
One of the things that has helped Nebraska’s Catholic schools weather the decline better than others nationally is overall robust enrollment, Ekeler said.
While Nebraska ranks 37th in population, it ranks 17th nationally in terms of Catholic school enrollment, he said.
“I think that helped us weather the storm of COVID,” he said. “We have maintained a pretty steady population with small dips and small rises, but COVID has definitely hit us hard.”
There are 112 Catholic schools in the state, with close to 27,000 students, about two-thirds of whom attend the 72 schools in the Archdiocese of Omaha, Ekeler said. There are 31 schools in the Lincoln Diocese, which includes much of southern Nebraska, and 11 schools in Lincoln, said Matthew Hecker, chief administrative officer of schools in the Lincoln Diocese.
Omaha saw an overall 5% decline in enrollment, as did Lincoln, and in both cities, enrollment declines were much more pronounced in high-poverty schools.
“The people most affected were low-income families and those most in need,” Ekeler said.
That matches a national trend, which saw urban communities that serve many Black children, including many from non-Catholic families, hardest hit.
In Lincoln, Blessed Sacrament — where 51% of students are minorities and 32% are eligible for the federal free and reduced lunch program — lost a fifth of its students, Hecker said. Blessed Sacrament absorbed many of St. Mary’s students, one of two diverse, high-poverty Lincoln schools that closed in 2019.
The pandemic hit in March, just as schools such as Blessed Sacrament typically met with families to help them fill out documents to secure scholarships, Hecker said. Instead, everything shut down and there was great uncertainty about school, so some families didn’t secure those scholarships. On top of that, many families at higher-poverty schools were hardest hit financially by the pandemic.
In Omaha, two groups of schools in diverse, high-poverty neighborhoods saw their enrollment drop 14%, Ekeler said.
Nationally, elementary and middle schools were harder hit than high schools, and early education programs saw the biggest drop at 26.6%.
K-8 schools in the Lincoln Diocese were hit the hardest, in part because parents are likely less inclined to pull out high school students who are involved in activities, Hecker said.
The overwhelming majority of families pulled their children out of schools because of safety concerns, either shifting to home school or remote learning with public schools, Hecker said.
“Fear of the unknown with the pandemic,” he said. “That was the primary driver behind the decision.”
Statewide, the number of students in home schools increased nearly 57%.
Nationally, staff losses at Catholic schools were kept to a minimum with the help of the federal Paycheck Protection Program in the spring of 2020, an experience mirrored in Nebraska.
“The first round (of federal assistance) was instrumental in keeping some parish schools open and retaining staff,” Hecker said.
Even more difficult than the dip in enrollment was a big hit to weekly collections when in-person Masses stopped because of pandemic restrictions, Hecker said. That improved once online giving was set up, but made supporting schools more challenging.
“Parishes are the main provider of schools,” he said. “Tuition pays about a third, with parishes picking up two-thirds of the cost.”
Another round of federal funds was used by many Catholic schools to buy devices for students and much of the third round — about $17 million — will be used to address learning loss, Ekeler said.
Despite some families not securing scholarships because of the timing of the pandemic, scholarship donations were up last year and the Lincoln Diocese nearly doubled the amount of scholarships awarded — from $1.2 million in 2019 to $2.1 million last year.
Omaha increased scholarships by 15% to $2.3 million, Ekeler said.
Still, families across the state were turned away, Ekeler said, and the pandemic curtailed schools’ ability to fundraise in traditional ways that brought in a significant amount of money: fish fries and school auctions and bake sales.
Hecker said he’s optimistic enrollment will bounce back in the coming year, hopefully, because the pandemic will be under better control but also because officials know more about how to operate schools safely.
Even more difficult than the financial challenges of the last year has been the disruption of school generally, the difficulty of having all-school Mass each day — an important part of Catholic schools — and not being able to gather for school events and activities, Hecker said.
“Our schools are very proud of the sense of family; it’s part of our schools and our faith,” he said.
“We just lost all these ways we come together and celebrate and rejoice (together),” he said. “That’s just really hard when that’s such a key component of your environment.”
