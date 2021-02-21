Catholic schools in Nebraska hit hard by pandemic but fare better than schools nationally

“I think that helped us weather the storm of COVID,” he said. “We have maintained a pretty steady population with small dips and small rises, but COVID has definitely hit us hard.”

There are 112 Catholic schools in the state, with close to 27,000 students, about two-thirds of whom attend the 72 schools in the Archdiocese of Omaha, Ekeler said. There are 31 schools in the Lincoln Diocese, which includes much of southern Nebraska, and 11 schools in Lincoln, said Matthew Hecker, chief administrative officer of schools in the Lincoln Diocese.

Omaha saw an overall 5% decline in enrollment, as did Lincoln, and in both cities, enrollment declines were much more pronounced in high-poverty schools.

“The people most affected were low-income families and those most in need,” Ekeler said.

That matches a national trend, which saw urban communities that serve many Black children, including many from non-Catholic families, hardest hit.

In Lincoln, Blessed Sacrament — where 51% of students are minorities and 32% are eligible for the federal free and reduced lunch program — lost a fifth of its students, Hecker said. Blessed Sacrament absorbed many of St. Mary’s students, one of two diverse, high-poverty Lincoln schools that closed in 2019.