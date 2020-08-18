Cases continue to drop in Lincoln; Health Department tracking test result turnaround time

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln continued a downward trend of new coronavirus cases that began more than a week ago.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced 15 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 3,501.

To date, 1,628 people have recovered, while the local death total remains at 19.

While the county remains in the low-orange, or high-risk, range of its COVID-19 risk dial, health Director Pat Lopez said Lancaster County is moving toward the yellow range, which indicates a moderate risk for the virus to spread.

With three weeks of data showing improvement in "most areas," Lopez said, the number of new cases has dropped 56% over the last three weeks.

For the week ending July 25, there were 360 cases, compared to just 158 cases for the week ending Aug. 15. The city's mask mandate began July 20.

Lancaster County's positivity rate has also leveled off, from a high of 8.3% three weeks ago to 5.6% last week.

Testing remains widely available to anyone who needs it, and, to date, more than 52,000 people in Lancaster County have been tested for the virus.