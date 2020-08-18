You are the owner of this article.
Cases continue to drop in Lincoln; Health Department tracking test result turnaround time
Lincoln continued a downward trend of new coronavirus cases that began more than a week ago.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced 15 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 3,501.

To date, 1,628 people have recovered, while the local death total remains at 19.

While the county remains in the low-orange, or high-risk, range of its COVID-19 risk dial, health Director Pat Lopez said Lancaster County is moving toward the yellow range, which indicates a moderate risk for the virus to spread.

With three weeks of data showing improvement in "most areas," Lopez said, the number of new cases has dropped 56% over the last three weeks.

For the week ending July 25, there were 360 cases, compared to just 158 cases for the week ending Aug. 15. The city's mask mandate began July 20.

Maskless testifiers oppose health director's appointment, but council approves her anyway

Lancaster County's positivity rate has also leveled off, from a high of 8.3% three weeks ago to 5.6% last week.

Testing remains widely available to anyone who needs it, and, to date, more than 52,000 people in Lancaster County have been tested for the virus.

But, Lopez said, testing has not yet reached the level where most tests are turned around in less than 24 hours. Three-quarters of all tests are typically received within three days, she added.

"Lab turnaround time is an issue over which the Health Department has no control, but is extremely important to control the spread of COVID-19," Lopez said.

The longer it takes for a coronavirus test result to be returned to the Health Department, the greater lead time the virus gets in the community, Lopez said.

On Tuesday, the Health Department added a new metric to its COVID-19 dashboard showing the average turnaround times of five labs used by area health care providers and testing clinics.

Quest Diagnostics, primarily used by CVS and MedExpress in Lincoln, takes nearly six days to return coronavirus tests to the local health department, or double the overall average of three days.

Mayor sees evidence of mask mandate's effectiveness; 16 new cases

"This is an unacceptable timeline which makes the testing almost worthless in terms of preventing the spread of the virus," Lopez said.

It also adds economic or other pressures for individuals who may be in quarantine waiting for their test results, causing them to miss work or school.

Test Nebraska takes 3.4 days to return tests in the Capital City; LabCorp takes 2.6 days; and the Public Health Lab 1.3 days.

The Health Department urges those who need a test to use the services with faster turnaround times, including Bryan Health, CHI Health and Test Nebraska.

With students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln returning to campus, Lopez said the Health Department is working with downtown bars and restaurants on how they can safely accommodate their customers.

"We have a common goal: to keep businesses open while keeping employees and the public safe," Lopez said. "Businesses do have a responsibility to manage the safety of their establishments.

"But all of us, including college students, need to take the simple but necessary steps to keep ourselves and others safe," she added.

Milestones in Lincoln and Nebraska's coronavirus fight

See the top stories on coronavirus in Lincoln and Nebraska since the pandemic first affected the area in March.

Coronavirus logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

