Being designated the priority candidate by the Board of Regents was just one step in the process to become the next University of Nebraska president.
Starting Friday, Walter E. Carter Jr. will start crisscrossing the state to meet with students, faculty, staff, administrators and Nebraskans as part of the 30-day vetting period required by law.
The former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy received unanimous support from the 23-member Presidential Search Advisory Committee, before regents voted 8-0 to choose the retired vice admiral as the lone finalist.
He'll now share his experiences and vision for NU at events in Kearney, Curtis, North Platte, Grand Island, Lincoln, Beatrice and Nebraska City, ending Nov. 6.
The university will add more stops, including Omaha, Fremont, Columbus, Norfolk and Scottsbluff, next week.
The schedule is as follows:
Friday
11 a.m.-noon and 2-3 p.m.: University of Nebraska at Kearney campus forums, Nebraska Student Union.
Saturday
9 a.m.: Community forum: Cunningham's on the Lake, 610 Talmadge St., Kearney.
Sunday
3-4:30 p.m.: Community forum at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center auditorium, Curtis.
Monday
7:30-9 a.m.: Community breakfast forum, Best Western Plus, 3201 S. Jeffers St., North Platte.
10-11:30 a.m.: Community forum at the West Central Research and Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Road, North Platte.
2:30-4:30 p.m.: Community forum, Chief Industries Development and Construction Office, 3935 Westgate Road, Grand Island.
Tuesday
9:30-11 a.m.: University of Nebraska-Lincoln City Campus forum, Nebraska Union Swanson Auditorium.
2-3:30 p.m.: UNL campus forum, College of Business Atrium, Hawks Hall.
4-5:30 p.m.: UNL East Campus forum, International Quilt Museum Great Hall.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
7:30-9 a.m.: Community breakfast forum, Vintage Venue, 620 Court St., Beatrice.
Noon-1:30 p.m.: Community lunch forum, Lied Lodge and Conference Center, 2700 Sylvan Road, Nebraska City.
4-5:30 p.m.: Community forum at Nebraska Innovation Campus, NIC Conference Center Auditorium, 2021 Transformation Drive.